If you are travelling frequently, here is what you need to keep in mind

While travelling is often considered a stress-buster and a leisure activity, it can become an albatross around one’s neck due to unscheduled travel hours, different meal times, or munching on junk food, jet lag and other issues that constant travelling warrant.

Some of the issues that long haul travelling entails are swollen feet, feeling bloated, back pain and nausea and sickness.

If you are someone juggling with commitments that require travel, here is what you must do to take care of your health.

Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar stresses that constant travelling “looks glamorous from outside but can take quite a toll on your health from inside”.

She shares a few quick remedies on an Instagram post that you can incorporate as part of your daily life.

*Keep yourself well-hydrated throughout your trip. A bottle of water, wherever you go, is a must-have at all times.

*While most of us start our day with a cup of coffee, Diwekar advises that just before your flight, avoid tea or coffee. The same should be done for a minimum of an hour before boarding and post landing. This, however, she suggests is not applicable for road trips.

*Choose a hotel that has a gym or offers yoga mats. Carry your own yoga mats if you are travelling to small towns.

*Lie in Suptabaddhakonasana for five mins at bedtime. The asana is said to be a stress-buster, result in better blood flow, stretch the groin, thighs and knees and enable better concentration.

*Every time you step out, pre-order khichdi, dal rice/pasta or risotto for dinner. Inform them that you will be needing it for dinner and also tell them the time at which they should send it to your room. Do not wait to come back and then make a call.

*If possible, request food from the staff kitchen and not restaurant. Staff kitchen food is like homecooked food.

*Peanuts, nuts, almonds, pistas should be in your pocket at all times. You can have them in between back-to-back meetings and conferences. Stay away from cookies, biscuits and pastries.

*Try to take out time for exercise. Even 15 minutes of a full-body workout can help you maintain your health and weight if you are a frequent traveller.

