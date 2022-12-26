Health tips to keep in mind when travelling somewhere this holiday season

The holiday season is when people travel extensively and eat whatever their heart desires, even if they normally follow a strict diet. While it is all right to occasionally indulge, travelling does not have to put a burden on your health. It means, when you are exploring a new place and moving around, you can continue to prioritise your well-being and enjoy it.

On Instagram, nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shared an important post, writing, “Nothing expands your mind and warms your heart like travel does.” She shared some “quick and easy tips for the frequent traveller”.

According to Diwekar, the first rule while travelling is to stay hydrated. She mentioned that one can carry with them a water bottle and sip along during the journey. “Avoid chai and coffee on the flight and 60 minutes prior to boarding and post landing,” the expert advised. She also stated that one must avoid tea and coffee while on a road trip and when they are inside a moving vehicle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rujuta Diwekar (@rujuta.diwekar)

The next thing to keep in mind, according to Diwekar, is that when you are choosing hotels, pick one that offers gym access and can provide you with a yoga mat, too. “If you travel to smaller places, carry your own mat. Don’t forget to do five Suryanamaskars,” Diwekar advised.

She also said one must lie in Supta Baddha Konasana for 5 minutes during bedtime. It is also known as Reclined Bound Angle Pose, for which you have to lie flat on the mat, then bend your knees to bring the soles of the feet together. Then, you must relax your shoulders, as shown in the video, staying in this position for a few minutes while breathing in and out gently.

According to yogajournal.com, doing this asana can stimulate organs like the ovaries and prostate gland, bladder, and kidneys. It can also improve general blood circulation, while stretching the inner thighs, groins, and knees. It is also known to combat symptoms of stress, helping you sleep well.

ALSO READ | Watch: Mrunal Thakur is enjoying a relaxed vacation in Rajasthan

Diwekar added in her post that before one leaves their hotel, they can order khichdi, dal-chawal, pasta or risotto for dinner and ask the staff to send it at a particular time. “Carry peanuts, cashews, pistas, etc. Chew on them in between meetings and conferences,” she concluded.

What do you think of these tips?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!