Traction alopecia: Dermatologist shares hair care mistakes you need to stop making now

Alopecia is a hair loss condition both men and women can suffer from. It has many forms and avatars, and one of them is traction alopecia, which is caused by pulling one’s hair back too tightly in a bun or a ponytail.

Dermatologist Dr Afzaa Machiwala, in her latest Instagram, post warned against mistakes which could cause or propel traction alopecia.

She wrote in her caption, “Stop making these hair care mistakes! Traction alopecia is a legit condition.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr.Afzaa Machiwala,MBBS,MD. (@drafzaa.sutvakskin)

Dr Machiwala mentioned that one should avoid tying their hair in tight, pulled back ponytails and buns as in order to prevent traction alopecia.

“If you feel like your hair line is receding and you are always in tight pony tail make sure you change that habit,” she said.

She even busted the myth that it is good for our scalp and hair health to brush it many times a day, and said: “Brushing your hair a hundred times a day will give you nothing more than a lot of frizz in your hair.”

The expert also shared how to oil hair correctly and advised against overnight oiling as it “does more harm than good.

“It can aggravate dandruff as we’ll as acne. Few hours before taking a bath is ideal to oil your hair. Also massage your scalp while applying oil to increase blood circulation,” she suggested.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!