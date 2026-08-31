Tara Sutaria on living with a ‘maths learning disability’: ‘Need my accounts team’

Bollywood actor Tara Sutaria feels lucky that her father helps her with all things money. From investing smartly to building a “diverse portfolio,” the Toxic actor recently opened up about the importance of staying on top of your finances, especially as a woman. She also admitted to suffering from dyscalculia, a learning disability that makes it challenging for her to navigate the world of numbers:

“I’m lucky, because my dad helps me with financial literacy. It’s important to know everything about your bank work, paper work, how to really take care of your finances as a woman. I do try to understand as much as I can, but I have a learning disability, a maths learning disability called dyscalculia. I try, but more often that not, I make a mistake. So, I need my accounts team, they look into everything,” Sutaria told Hauterrfly.