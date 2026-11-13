Toxic smog: Expert tips on staying safe when AQI levels are high

When the city is cloaked in thick, toxic smog and the Air Quality Index (AQI) crosses 400, going out becomes riskier than ever. Dr Manoj Sharma, senior consultant in internal medicine at Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj, shared that pollution exposure can cause eye irritation, lightheadedness, headache, dizziness, skin irritation, cough, and breathlessness.

While coughing, throat irritation, and breathlessness are immediate symptoms people may experience, the effects of prolonged exposure to extremely polluted air can extend far beyond the respiratory system.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.