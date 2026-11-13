Toxic smog: Expert tips on staying safe when AQI levels are high

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When the city is cloaked in thick, toxic smog and the Air Quality Index (AQI) crosses 400, going out becomes riskier than ever. Dr Manoj Sharma, senior consultant in internal medicine at Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj, shared that pollution exposure can cause eye irritation, lightheadedness, headache, dizziness, skin irritation, cough, and breathlessness.
While coughing, throat irritation, and breathlessness are immediate symptoms people may experience, the effects of prolonged exposure to extremely polluted air can extend far beyond the respiratory system.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
According to Dr Sharma, smog contains chemicals that can cause eye irritation and watery eyes. Pollution can also harm your lungs. When these pollutants enter the lungs and interact with their linings, they can trigger asthma or bronchial spasms. They also deposit in our lungs when we inhale,” he told indianexpress.com.
With the air likely to remain polluted in the coming days, he advised taking precautions and avoiding the outdoors unless absolutely necessary. “Children and the elderly, especially, need to be careful as the pollution can manifest itself in numerous health problems,” he warned, adding that we need to understand that we are also responsible for the rising pollution levels. “From our end, we need to cut down, wherever possible, on what is leading to pollution.”
Do’s and don’ts to note
- Restrict your outdoor activity as much as possible.
- Even late-evening walks in this air will do more harm than good, as walking uses more energy, which makes breathing faster and leads to more inhalation of toxic particles.
- Avoid outdoor functions during this period. So, even though winter is approaching, this is not the ideal time for a barbecue party.
- Also, avoid junk and fast food. Oily or fatty foods can add stress to your body when you’re dealing with hazardous smog.
- When you are in a smoky or smoggy area, wear an N95 mask.
- Use air purifiers.
- Ventilate your homes in the late afternoon.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.