‘Top and expensive’ nutritionist shares reproductive health tips with Samantha Ruth Prabhu: ‘5.30 pm is incredibly tough’

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Nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary’s recent exchange with actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu on how women can improve their reproductive health caught our attention. When Samantha asked, “You are one of the top nutritionists, and you are expensive. I really want you to give my listeners the top 5 things that they need to be doing for their reproductive health“, she said, “Not five, four things can help. 70 per cent of your problems will reduce,” mentioned Chowdhary.
She listed the following:
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Start your day with fat
“I would do a high-fat nut, macadamia, Brazil nut, walnut. So many women have these hormonal issues. You cannot balance your hormones without balancing your blood sugars,” said Chowdhary.
Protein and fat for breakfast
“Eat your eggs. If you are a vegetarian, eat your lentils. Have a protein shake, Minimum 20 grams-30 grams of protein whenever you are eating carbs,” said Chowdhary.
The sabzi has to be of equal quantity
“Make it 1:1 or 1:2 or 1:3. Every Indian woman needs around 80 grams of protein,” said Chowdhary.
Early dinner
According to Chowdhary, the most rewarding but hardest thing to do is to “finish your dinner by 5.30”. Samantha responded, “5.30 pm is incredibly tough!” Chowdhary added, “But people who do it see massive benefits.”
An additional tip? Chowdhary advised women to “clear their emotional gunk”. “Everybody knows that if I am not processing my emotions, they are going to transform into a health concern,” said Chowdhary.
Agreeing, Dr M V Jyothsna, consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad, described that frequent consumption of processed or junk food, which is common among busy working women, can disrupt hormonal balance and contribute to issues such as irregular periods, polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), and fertility concerns. “Including iron-rich foods, fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and adequate protein helps support hormonal health and overall reproductive function,” said Dr Jyothsna.
Equally important is managing stress and ensuring adequate sleep. “Chronic stress, long working hours, and irregular sleep patterns can interfere with hormonal regulation and menstrual cycles. Practising stress-management techniques such as regular exercise, yoga, meditation, or even simple relaxation practices can significantly improve reproductive well-being.”
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Maintaining good menstrual and sexual hygiene is essential, too.
“Many infections affecting the reproductive tract are preventable with simple hygiene practices and safe sexual behaviour. Women should also remain attentive to symptoms such as persistent pelvic pain, unusual discharge, or irregular bleeding, and seek medical advice promptly rather than ignoring early warning signs,” said Dr Jyothsna.
Regular gynaecological check-ups should not be overlooked. “In nuclear family settings nowadays, women often prioritise the health of others before their own, delaying preventive care. Routine screenings, including pelvic examinations, cervical cancer screening, and consultations about menstrual or fertility concerns, help in early detection and timely treatment of potential problems. Reproductive health is not just about pregnancy or fertility, but it is an important component of a woman’s overall physical and hormonal well-being,” said Dr Jyothsna.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.