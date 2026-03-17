‘Top and expensive’ nutritionist shares reproductive health tips with Samantha Ruth Prabhu: ‘5.30 pm is incredibly tough’

Nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary’s recent exchange with actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu on how women can improve their reproductive health caught our attention. When Samantha asked, “You are one of the top nutritionists, and you are expensive. I really want you to give my listeners the top 5 things that they need to be doing for their reproductive health“, she said, “Not five, four things can help. 70 per cent of your problems will reduce,” mentioned Chowdhary.

She listed the following:

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.