Tonsils out, health in: Why your immune system won’t miss them

Getting your tonsils removed — medically known as a tonsillectomy — is one of the most common ENT procedures, often recommended for people who suffer from repeated infections or breathing issues. But with every surgical procedure comes a weave of doubts; the same goes for tonsil removal — Will recovery be painful? Does immunity change? Could voice or swallowing be affected? To fully understand whether getting the tonsils removed has any side effects, we reached out to Dr Amitabh Malik, Chief & HOD – ENT, Paras Health Gurugram.

As per the medical expert, most post-surgery experiences are temporary and manageable when patients know what to expect. “After a tonsillectomy, patients commonly experience throat pain for about 7–10 days, which may sometimes radiate to the ears due to shared nerve pathways. Swallowing can be uncomfortable, leading to reduced appetite and mild dehydration if fluids are not maintained,” he tells indianexpress.com.

There can also be low-grade fever, fatigue, and bad breath during the healing phase. This is because a “protective scab” forms in the throat. However, Dr Malik assures that these symptoms are temporary and usually resolve within two weeks with adequate rest, hydration, pain control, and a soft diet.

Can it affect your voice or immunity?

A common doubt among the patients is whether the surgery will affect their voice or swallowing. According to Dr Malik, while temporary adjustments are possible during healing, lasting problems are uncommon.

Yes, some patients may notice temporary changes in voice quality, but that is mainly due to increased space in the throat that can alter resonance. This change is usually subtle and resolves as healing progresses.

“Temporary swallowing difficulty is common during recovery but improves as pain subsides,” Dr Malik notes while adding that in rare cases, taste sensation may also change temporarily. “Most patients regain normal voice, taste, and swallowing function once the healing process is complete,” he assures.

Many people assume that because tonsils are immune tissue, their absence might leave the body vulnerable. However, Dr Malik clarifies that the immune system is far more complex and adaptive. “The body has multiple other lymphoid tissues that compensate for their absence. In fact, patients who undergo tonsillectomy due to recurrent infections often report improved overall health and fewer throat infections after recovery.”

Rare complications to keep in mind

Like any surgical procedure, tonsillectomy carries risks — though serious complications are rare. The most important complication to watch for is post-operative bleeding, which can occur within the first 24 hours or about a week later when the scab separates,” says Dr Malik.

Other rare risks include infection at the surgical site, dehydration due to inadequate fluid intake, and reactions to anesthesia. Any fresh bleeding from the throat, persistent high fever, or inability to swallow fluids should prompt immediate medical attention.

However, one misconception around tonsil removal — that it can grow back after some time, is nowhere near the truth. Dr Malik clarifies that “once tonsil is removed they never grow back again.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.