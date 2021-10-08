‘I’ve had a very strange relationship with food’: Tom Daley opens up about eating disorder

British diver Tom Daley was catapulted into global spotlight earlier this year for his fantastic diving skills at the Olympics 2020. The gold medallist — now 27 — has been making a splash since he was 14. He first appeared at the Olympics in 2008, and the following year, he became a world champion at the age of 15.

In 2013, he came out, becoming a champion for LGBTQ+ rights. Today, he is married to screenwriter Dustin Lance Black, with whom he has a three-year-old son. Speaking with The Guardian recently, the athlete — who is also a master knitter, having worked his magic on an Olympic-themed cardigan — answered some questions from writers and readers.

He talked about, among other things, the mental space he finds himself in, body image issues and his struggle with eating disorder. In light of the recent debate on whether athletes deserve a break from sports to focus on their mental health, Daley’s insight into the issue becomes significant. Read on.

On being asked how he has stayed motivated for so many years, and the techniques he uses to get into the zone on competition day, Daley said he tries to do “10 minutes’ meditation every day”. “…whether that be breathing work, guided meditation or knitting or crochet. The elusive Olympic gold medal was what was keeping me going, but there’s always something to motivate me. It’s difficult some days, like it is for everyone, but I want to set a good example to [my son] Robbie of working hard, that you don’t just get given things and that your best is okay.”

On what a “bad day” looks like for him, the diver said, “I need a lot of sleep and I like to eat, so if there’s no food in the house then I will definitely be slightly cranky. Working out, or just going for a walk, turns my mood around. Knitting can also help, or doing something with Robbie.

“On a bad training day, I used to spiral, but my coach told me to be like Peter Pan and fly out of it. One bad day is a day in a week, in a month, in a year, in a whole career of things that have also gone really well. I try to acknowledge it and then move on.”

He also talked about “sexualisation of athletes in sport”, saying it paves the way for body image issues. “You have these body issues as an athlete. Lots of people would look at athletes and be like: “What are you talking about? You’re an athlete, you’re in shape, you have nothing to worry about.” But especially as a diver, you’re up on the diving board and you’re so naked, so visible, so it’s quite hard to be content with your body, because you always want to be better.”

He described this in detail in a new autobiography, telling The Guardian that he developed an eating disorder. “I used to make myself throw up in 2012. I weigh myself every day. I’ve had a very strange relationship with food and my body image. I guess it is a mild form of that. Men always seem to not have eating disorders, and it’s hard to talk about it. But I would consider myself to be someone that has very much struggled with body image, and eating, and feeling guilty and shameful of the things that I eat,” Daley was quoted as saying.

According to ANAD (National Association of Anorexia Nervosa and Associated Disorders), eating disorders affect at least 9 per cent of the population worldwide.

Dr Samir Parikh, the head of Department of Mental Health and Behavioural Sciences, at Fortis Healthcare, tells indianexpress.com that it is important to seek professional help.

“There are several types of eating disorders: anorexia nervosa, bulimia, binge-eating, and some other minor ones. In anorexia nervosa, there is an attempt to restrict intake. The person may be preoccupied about putting on weight, even though their weight is significantly lower than what is required; they continue to avoid [eating],” he explains.

According to the doctor, people with anorexia nervosa have an “intense fear of gaining weight”. “They also feel distressed about their body shape. They either have a restricting diet, or a purging diet. In the latter, if they eat anything, they try to purge it out. It is a difficult illness in a way, because the individuals feel that what they are doing is right,” he says.

Dr Parikh explains that in bulimia, one may suddenly eat a lot, which is followed by a “compensatory behaviour”, which is using laxatives, diuretics, inducing vomiting, over-exercising, etc. And in binge-eating, they have episodes or spells, wherein they mindlessly eat, “without any concern”.

“Various factors play a part in eating disorders, including the perception of ‘body image’. It is not restricted to women only. One needs to seek help, otherwise they may continue to feed into their thought process. If one has a diagnosed eating disorder, an expert intervention will most definitely be required,” he concludes.

