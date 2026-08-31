TOFA: Can it burn fat without making you eat less?

GLP-1 medicines such as Ozempic and Mounjaro have transformed the treatment of obesity, diabetes, and other metabolic conditions; yet researchers are exploring a very different approach to weight loss. A new study suggests that a small chemical compound called 5-(tetradecyloxy)-2-furoic acid, or TOFA, may help reduce body fat in mice without making them eat less. Put simply, while drugs such as semaglutide and tirzepatide mainly help people lose weight by acting on appetite and satiety—making one feel fuller and generally eat less—the molecule, first studied almost 50 years ago, could help the body expend more energy without reducing food intake.

“The compound appears to be suppressing fatty acid synthesis while activating pathways involved in burning fat and expending energy. The findings could lead to a treatment that would complement existing appetite-curbing drugs”, the study published in Science Advances read.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

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The team led by Anders Näär, a metabolic biologist at the University of California, Berkeley, tested different doses and treatment schedules across more than 20 experiments in mouse models of high weight, diabetes, and fatty liver disease, and found improvements in body weight, glucose control, and liver fat.

When obese mice took the compound, they lost weight from fat but experienced no significant loss of lean muscle mass, the study noted. In mice, this caused the cells to burn up to 18 per cent more energy with no change in physical activity or increase in body temperature. Notably, TOFA also did not raise triglycerides.

Here’s what you should consider (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Here’s what you should consider (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

“Body weight responds to two levers: taking in fewer calories, or spending more energy,” said Anders Näär, a professor of metabolic biology and nutrition at UC Berkeley and senior author of the study. “GLP-1s work almost entirely on the first, so we went after the second.”

However, the notable catch is that TOFA has not yet been tested in humans. So, experts do not know whether it will produce the same weight loss in people, what dose would be appropriate, or what side effects it might have. It is not an approved weight-loss medicine.

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“TOFA may produce impressive weight loss in mice, but pre-clinical success is not clinical evidence. Hundreds of molecules look promising in animal models and never become therapies. Without human randomised trials establishing efficacy, safety and durability, TOFA remains an experimental laboratory compound,not an obesity drug. The headlines are well ahead of the science,” Dr Rajiv Kovil, diabetes and obesity specialist, Zandra Healthcare told indianexpress.com.

Concurring, Dr Vijay Negalur, HoD- Diabetology, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, said that the recent study was carried out on obese male mice over a relatively short period of time. “We still need to find out if the same effect takes place in humans, what dose would be suitable, and whether it is safe when used in the long term,” Dr Negalur told indianexpress.com.

Should individuals who want to lose weight try TOFA?

Not at this stage should TOFA be regarded as a weight-loss supplement or a medicine, clarified Dr Negalur. “Research-grade TOFA is not the same as an approved pharmaceutical product and is not meant for use by individuals on their own. Until properly carried out human trials have established its safety and effectiveness, people should continue to rely on evidence-based methods for managing obesity rather than trying out research chemicals,” said Dr Negalur.

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The study is exciting since it suggests a new approach to dealing with obesity; instead of just suppressing appetite, it might be possible to increase energy expenditure. “However, in a scientific context, the appropriate term at the moment is ‘promising’, not ‘proven’,” Dr Negalur asserted.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.