Toddlers and training: How Gen Alpha parents are rethinking fitness for their kids

Actor Shilpa Shetty, popular for her approach towards health and wellness, was recently seen working out. But, she wasn’t alone this time. Beside her, mirroring her movements was her daughter. While fitness was once an adult quest or an incidental byproduct of “going out to play,” it is now being introduced into the fabric of childhood from toddlerhood.

For Millennials, fitness was rarely a concept. It was badminton in the evenings during summer vacations, kabaddi in the mud, or hide-and-seek after school. It was recreational, unstructured, and was often forgotten as soon as the pressure of the Class 10 board exams loomed. Today, the approach is essentially different.

Prioritising physical literacy for kids

This shift is no longer exclusive to celebrities or public figures. The new generation of “creator-parents” and professional coaches are prioritising physical literacy for their kids as early as age two.

However, this trend has not arrived without criticism. The digital age has brought a wave of scrutiny, with naysayers on social media relating it to Dangal, where Aamir Khan’s character, Mahavir Singh Phogat, pushes his daughters into wrestling with a “baapu sehat ke liye tu toh hanikarak hai” (Father, you are injurious to health) intensity because he vows to train them early in life. He gets his daughter to cut their hair short and wake up early in the morning to train.

The narrative often becomes a debate on the internet. Every video of a child performing a karate kick or a pull-up is called into question. Is this empowerment or exploitation?

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For Ram Kotap, secretary of the Traditional Combat Martial Arts Association, early exposure to fitness is foundational. With decades of experience training thousands of children, he emphasised that introducing physical activity at a young age shapes discipline and focus in ways that extend beyond sport.

Shaping discipline, focus in ways beyond sport

Speaking about his observations over the years, he said, “Children who start early are more disciplined. They develop goals naturally, whether it’s competing at the district level or aiming for nationals, and they learn to balance studies alongside it.” According to him, parents of such children rarely complain about a lack of focus in academics, as discipline in one area translates into others.

Kotap further contrasted this with the situation of children who lack structured activity. He noted that their routines often become limited to school and tuition, with little direction. “They don’t have a clear goal, and a lot of their time and energy gets wasted,” he added.

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However, he insisted that early training does not mean pressure. “We don’t push children into aggressive routines. It’s introduced as fun. When they enjoy it, strength and discipline come automatically,” he said.

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His own daughters, Yoddha, 7, and Dheera, 5, both record holders, began with simple, play-based exercises at home as toddlers. He recalled setting small challenges to keep them engaged.

“At that age, brain development is very fast. If you introduce physical skills, then they pick it up naturally,” he said.

Focusing on play rather than performance

However, for Shivani Chaturvedi, who introduced her daughter Jiya to structured movement at around three years of age, the focus was on play rather than performance.

“I wanted movement to feel natural to her, not something she has to learn later,” she explained.

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Her approach combines activities like callisthenics, gymnastics, and skating, chosen for their ability to build strength, flexibility, and coordination. However, the focus remains on enjoyment. “She doesn’t ‘exercise.’ She plays, explores, falls, and gets up again,” Chaturvedi said.

Shivani is clear about her boundaries. “I never push her to perform. If she’s not in the mood, we pause. Fitness in our home is about joy first, discipline follows,” she explained. She has also noticed changes beyond the physical. “She’s become more patient, more confident, and more resilient. Activities like skating naturally teach perseverance,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi/Jiya (@jiyagraphy22)

When it comes to balancing discipline without making Janhvi feel pressured, Shivangi shared that she doesn’t enforce rigidity but nurtures her child’s interests.

“Discipline is not something I impose; it is something I help her discover. When a child feels heard and supported, they naturally develop a sense of responsibility toward what they love. And that, I believe, is far more powerful than any external push,” Shivani said, adding, “This journey is less about raising a “fit child” and more about raising a child who enjoys movement, understands her body, and grows with confidence, physically, emotionally, and mentally.”

Powerlifter Sanjay Mahendra Gadiya shared similar observations about the impact of fitness on his daughters, Aarya and Radhika. For him, structured physical activity has played a key role in shaping their confidence.

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“Aarya feels strong, and that reflects in how she carries herself,” he shared. Further, he noted that martial arts has helped her understand how to use her strength responsibly. “She knows her energy is for protection, not aggression,” he added.

Radhika, the younger sibling, has followed by observing her sister. “At that age, children imitate. She sees Arya and tries to be like her,” Sanjay explained.

Gadiya also pointed to increased emotional resilience. “They don’t overreact to small injuries. They take things lightly and move on,” he said. Addressing criticism about early training, he stressed that the method matters more than the age.

“There is no fixed right or wrong age. It depends on how you introduce it. If it’s done properly, it benefits the child,” he said.

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Rajiv Mehra and Swaroop Anand, co-founders of JuniorFit, a Mumbai-based fitness organisation, say their approach to children’s fitness begins with one simple principle: keep it pressure-free.

“Our first job is to make sessions feel like play with purpose,” they explained, adding that “the moment a child feels judged or pressured, engagement drops.” Instead of focusing on outcomes, they prioritise effort and adapt sessions based on how a child feels each day.

They also highlight a clear generational shift. While millennials grew up playing outdoors by default, and Gen Z saw fitness shaped by social media, Gen Alpha is more aware of health from an early age. “A substantial per cent of them believe it’s important to stay physically active,” they shared. However, they add that this awareness doesn’t always translate into action, as children today are also “the most sedentary generation” due to increasing screen dependence.

According to them, parents enrolling their children typically have three goals: building an active foundation from a young age, improving sports performance, or supporting overall development through structured movement.

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“Children can start guided activities as early as 2–3 years in a play-based format,” while more structured training is suitable around 6–7 years, focusing on “bodyweight movements, coordination, and fun,” they said.

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To tackle screen-heavy lifestyles, they suggested borrowing what makes screens engaging. “Progress tracking works,” they advised, noting that visible improvements can motivate children like “levelling up in a game.” They also stressed the importance of social interaction through group activities and challenges.

Ultimately, they believe parents play the biggest role. “If parents are active, kids follow,” they said.

Psychologist Dr Rimpa Sarkar, PhD, Sentier Wellness, Mumbai, emphasised that both structured fitness and unstructured play have their place in a child’s development. She explained that early exposure can be beneficial when it is introduced positively.

“When fitness is part of daily life and feels enjoyable, children build a healthy relationship with it,” she said. “But if it becomes performance-driven, it can create pressure.”

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Unstructured play supports creativity, emotional growth

She also highlighted the importance of balance. “Structured activities build discipline and strength, while unstructured play supports creativity and emotional growth. Both are important,” she noted.

According to her, formal fitness habits should be introduced gradually, with the focus remaining on participation and enjoyment rather than outcomes. “The focus should be on health, strength, energy, and enjoyment rather than appearance,” she said.

Dr Sarkar further shared ways in which parents can encourage physical activity without making children overly conscious about body shape or weight.

“Parents can model a healthy attitude by avoiding comments about body shape and instead talking about how movement helps the body feel strong and active. Encouraging activities the child enjoys, rather than forcing a specific routine, also helps create a positive association with fitness,” she said.

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The shift in fitness and health isn’t really about raising future athletes or chasing records but about how childhood itself is being reimagined.