Are your eyes tired? These essential nutrients can help you find relief

Our eyes are active throughout the day. But, the time we spend in front of computer screens can cause some strain, lead to headache and interfere with our daily functionality as well.

Loveneet Batra, a nutritionist, took to Instagram to share some nutrients that can be consumed to improve eye health.

“Puffy eyes, swollen under eyes, dark circles are only a few downsides of excess screen time,” read her caption.

Vitamin A

According to the nutritionist, vitamin A helps in reducing the risk of age related macular degeneration, which is a common eye disorder. In addition to this, it protects the eye from damage from sunlight. Beta carotene, an organic pigment found in plants, also plays a key role in maintaining a clear and healthy cornea.

Vitamin E

The nutritionist says, “Vitamin C plays a key role in maintaining the optimal balance between antioxidants and free radicals in the body and keeping eye cells healthy.”

Vitamin C

It is a key proponent of making collagen, necessary for providing structure to the cornea and the sclera, which constitute the outer covering of the eyeball.

Lutein and Zeaxanthin

They are beneficial to filter out the high energy blue wavelengths which are harmful. Additionally, they protect the eye from degeneration, according to the expert.

Omega 3

“Omega 3 is a very important fatty acid that helps save the eye from drying up and from discomfort,” read her caption.

DIY masks have been in trend lately. They are popular as they are natural, can be easily made at home and produce a soothing effect, too. Apart from the nutrients mentioned above, the expert mentions the use of some DIY eye masks.

‍Cold milk eye mask

Explaining the process, she said, “Take 2 tablespoons of chilled milk, dip cotton eye pads and then apply the pads on eyes for 15 minutes. This will also keep the area free from dryness and dark circles.”

‍Cucumber mint water

In a bowl, take some cucumber and mint juice. Thereafter, place cotton pads in the same bowl and chill it for 5-10 minutes. Place the pads on your eyes for 15 minutes.

Rose water

Dip cotton pads in rose water and chill them in the freezer. After 15 minutes, place the pads on your eyes for 10-15 minutes.

