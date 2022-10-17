Do you feel tired and sluggish all the time? Make these 8 lifestyle changes

While it is normal to feel tired from time to time, especially when you have done physical and mental labour, when it happens repeatedly and becomes your general state of being, it may indicate a health problem.

Feeling sluggish can have a variety of reasons, but according to Kajal Wattamwar and Bushra Qureshi, dieticians and co-founders of Healthy Steady Go, more often than not, fatigue is linked to poor routine and lifestyle habits, such as binge-watching shows, partying all night, having a disrupted sleep cycle, etc.

So, what is the way out of this? The experts suggest making the following eight lifestyle tweaks; read on.

1. Lose weight to gain energy: If you are carrying extra weight, it might be exhausting for the body. It can put strain on your heart which can easily make you tired. Losing weight can make you feel more energetic.

2. Sleep well: Stop sleeping in the day and start sleeping at night. Circadian rhythm — also known as the sleep-wake cycle — regulates alertness and sleepiness. The cycle influences digestion, body temperature, eating habits, hormone release and other important bodily functions.

3. Move your body: Exercise improves the body’s ability to circulate oxygen better. This can improve energy levels and make you feel less fatigued. Exercise also reduces stress hormones by stimulating endorphins, thereby also making you happy.

4. Hydration: Dehydration is one of the early stages of fatigue. A simple glass of water will do the trick, especially during and after workout. Dehydration also means lack of essential electrolytes causing headaches, fatigue and dizziness.

Drinking plenty of water is the key to good health. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock) Drinking plenty of water is the key to good health. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

5. Work on stress: Stress — be it work-related or personal — can put your body and mind under a lot of pressure owing to the chronic release of stress hormones. It can make you both mentally and physically fatigued. Trying meditation, therapy or simply talking to a loved one can be of help.

6. Cut down on caffeine: Caffeine increases alertness by interfering with many chemical processes in our brain, especially that regulate sleep-wake cycle. If you are fatigued, instead of reaching out to that cup of coffee to give you the energy boost, it would be best to avoid it.

7. Nutrient deficiency: Nutrients like vitamin B12 play an essential role in the formation of RBCs (red blood cells), which carry oxygen to every muscle and organs. Lack of oxygen is predominantly responsible for pain and lack of energy. Try to eat eggs, organ meat, and probiotics.

8. Cut down on alcohol: Alcohol is dehydrating in nature, and dehydration can inadvertently affect your energy levels.

