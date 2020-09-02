Quarantine fatigue: Everything you need to know about it

Here’s what quarantine fatigue looks like. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Here’s what quarantine fatigue looks like. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Have you been feeling exhausted despite being at home? Do you feel tired of the quietness around, and also experience unrest, depression, anxiety, loneliness, or even irritability? If yes, you could now be having ‘quarantine fatigue’, said Dr Ravi Gaur, chief operating officer, lab director, Oncquest Labs Ltd.

Quarantine fatigue is caused because of isolation, lack of routine, disconnect, loss of freedom to go about everyday life, depleted energies in spite of more than normal rest, and having a same routine every day. This phenomenon is the result of all the emotional stress brought about by the current circumstances we are in, the expert added.

Today, in Covid 19 times, this stress varies from person to person, but there are some common factors, like the inability to engage in meaningful and pleasurable activities (sports, walks, drives, movies, family get together etc.). The endlessness of the situation has taken a definite toll and is getting compounded over fast.

Quarantine fatigue is manifesting both emotionally and physically. The symptoms include:

* Mild to severe physical fatigue

*Irritability

*Disturbed sleep/oversleeping

*Anxiety

*Apathy, lethargy, lack of motivation

*Emotional liability/unstable emotions

*Feelings of intense loneliness and disconnection

*Feeling hopeless

How to deal with quarantine fatigue

It is tough to say when and if, things will feel “normal”. You might not feel 100-per cent better until you are out in the real world again but overcoming such a strong obstacle requires inner strength. It’s time to start working on it, said Dr Gaur.

Count on these tips

*Talk about how you feel and share it with others.

*Take breaks from your phone and all types of media.

*Create a routine.

*Try a home makeover, gardening, cleaning etc.

*Plan on how and where to spend your energy

*Try breathwork, yoga and meditation.

*Rediscover self and find a purpose.

*Do not lose hope

