This monsoon, stay fit and healthy with these effective tips

July 19, 2021 2:10:39 pm
The monsoon season brings with it beautiful weather, rains and delicious snacks. But it is also accompanied by a host of diseases like dengue, chikungunya, malaria, cholera, typhoid, diarrhoea, viral fever and common cold and flu.
According to the Food Safety & Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), the apex food regulator of India under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, “The risk of diseases increase during monsoon.”
“During rains, the chances of food-borne illnesses increase,” it added.
Let us #EatRight during #monsoon to stay fit and healthy!#EatRightIndia@MIB_India @PIB_India @mygovindia @MoHFW_INDIA pic.twitter.com/oApDI9GLbQ
— FSSAI (@fssaiindia) July 13, 2021
With the added risk of COVID-19, it becomes extremely important to be mindful of one’s health. As such, FSSAI shared a video on its official Twitter handle asking people to keep the following things in mind to protect themselves from falling sick during the ongoing rainy season:
*Wash all food products properly before cooking.
*Keep yourself and your surroundings clean.
*Use clean water for cooking.
*Always eat freshly cooked food and cook only as much as is required.
*Always keep leftover food in the refrigerator to avoid microbial growth.
*Leftover food should be heated properly before consumption.
*Perishable foods such as milk and curd should always be kept in the refrigerator.
*Use fresh and local food products.
*Include black pepper, garlic, ginger, cumin seeds, coriander seeds and turmeric powder in your food. These products help build immunity and protect you from a lot of monsoon related illnesses.
With these simple precautions, you can ensure the safety of yourself and your loved ones.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-