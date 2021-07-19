This monsoon, stay fit and healthy with these effective tips

The monsoon season brings with it beautiful weather, rains and delicious snacks. But it is also accompanied by a host of diseases like dengue, chikungunya, malaria, cholera, typhoid, diarrhoea, viral fever and common cold and flu.

According to the Food Safety & Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), the apex food regulator of India under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, “The risk of diseases increase during monsoon.”

“During rains, the chances of food-borne illnesses increase,” it added.

With the added risk of COVID-19, it becomes extremely important to be mindful of one’s health. As such, FSSAI shared a video on its official Twitter handle asking people to keep the following things in mind to protect themselves from falling sick during the ongoing rainy season:

*Wash all food products properly before cooking.

*Keep yourself and your surroundings clean.

*Use clean water for cooking.

*Always eat freshly cooked food and cook only as much as is required.

*Always keep leftover food in the refrigerator to avoid microbial growth.

*Leftover food should be heated properly before consumption.

*Perishable foods such as milk and curd should always be kept in the refrigerator.

*Use fresh and local food products.

*Include black pepper, garlic, ginger, cumin seeds, coriander seeds and turmeric powder in your food. These products help build immunity and protect you from a lot of monsoon related illnesses.

With these simple precautions, you can ensure the safety of yourself and your loved ones.