Tips to prevent eye irritation while working on your laptop

Most of us are spending hours on our laptops while working from home. This is naturally putting a lot of strain on our eyes.

“Spending long hours in front of the laptop screen can lead to eye strain or some amount of dry eye,” Dr Anita Sethi, director, ophthalmology Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram, told indianexpress.com. The blue light emitted from screens is harmful for your eyes, suggests research. According to a study published in Current Medical Research & Opinion, moderate to severe dry eye not only impacts our general health negatively but also our daily work productivity.

So, here are some tips to take care of your eyes while working from home, suggested by Dr Sethi:

1. Take a break every 15-20 mins or a maximum of one hour, from the screen. This involves opening and closing your eyes consciously and looking away from the screen for about 15-20 seconds. Try and focus your vision on some distant object.

2. Taking a break from the laptop screen does not mean you can spend the time on your phone or watch television or read a book. The idea is to give some rest to your eyes. So you can utilise the time by listening to some music or talking to somebody.

3. This is the season of allergies, said Dr Sethi. So, in case you are facing some irritation, itching, watering or redness in the eye, it is advised that you contact a doctor who can prescribe some anti-allergic drop. With doctors now providing consultation over the phone or video calling, seeking medical advise should not be difficult. In case of just redness of the eye, which is a symptom of eye strain, you can apply lubricating eye drops available at the pharmacy. But do not use any kind of eye drops without consulting the doctor.

4. If you wear glasses, keep them clean. Avoid touching your eyes too much as it a potential portal of entry for coronavirus, said the doctor.

5. Exercise for some amount of time daily. This will improve circulation in the body and the eye, keeping them healthy.

6. Do not lie down while using your laptop or reading a book. Do not work on your laptop in a dark room with only the light of the screen or it may add to the strain on the eyes. When you are working, sit at the table in an upright position to avoid back pain.

