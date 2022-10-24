Effective tips to manage varicose veins naturally

Varicose veins, the twisted and enlarged veins that mostly appear in the legs and feet, can be quite painful for some people, and may even hamper day-to-day life. The condition often affects women during menopause and pregnancy. “Its symptoms usually include burning sensation, itching, change in colour of the skin around varicose veins, and aching pain that worsens with sitting and standing for a long time,” shared Dr Rekha Radhamony, an Ayurveda expert, on Instagram.

According to Dr Nanda Rajaneesh, General and Laproscopic Surgeon, Apollo Spectra Hospital, Bangalore, varicose veins tend to get worse over time if left untreated. “So women of menopausal age should take care of their vein health and consult a doctor at the earliest sign of varicosities,” Dr Nanda told indianexpress earlier.

But turns out, you do not need to rely on over-the-counter medicines to manage the condition, as you have some super Ayurvedic remedies coming to your rescue — straight from the expert. So check out what Dr Rekha had to share:

*Do not stand or sit for long. Take breaks. Standing and walking on your toes may be helpful.

*Elevate the legs when you are sitting. You can raise the posterior part of your bed or cot with wooden blocks/bricks while sleeping. This supports the valves of the veins to push back blood toward the heart without difficulty.

*Use anti-inflammatory oils to massage legs and feet using upward strokes, towards the heart. Apply medium pressure.

*Perform yoga asanas, especially the ones with inversion poses such as sirshasana, merudandasana, padauttanasana, sarvangasana, noukasana etc are beneficial.

*Do moderate exercise daily. Over-straining can further worsen the condition.

“If the above tips do not help, you may need oral ayurvedic medicines, diet correction, and some routines. Do not wait till it becomes tortuous and bleeding where surgery becomes the only option,” said Dr Rekha.

