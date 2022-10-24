scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 24, 2022

Effective tips to manage varicose veins naturally

"The pain worsens with sitting and standing for a long time," said Dr Rekha Radhamony, an Ayurveda expert

Varicose veins which are twisted enlarged veins that mostly appear in the legs and feet. (Photo: Getty images)

Varicose veins, the twisted and enlarged veins that mostly appear in the legs and feet, can be quite painful for some people, and may even hamper day-to-day life. The condition often affects women during menopause and pregnancy. “Its symptoms usually include burning sensation, itching, change in colour of the skin around varicose veins, and aching pain that worsens with sitting and standing for a long time,” shared Dr Rekha Radhamony, an Ayurveda expert, on Instagram.

According to Dr Nanda Rajaneesh, General and Laproscopic Surgeon, Apollo Spectra Hospital, Bangalore, varicose veins tend to get worse over time if left untreated. “So women of menopausal age should take care of their vein health and consult a doctor at the earliest sign of varicosities,” Dr Nanda told indianexpress earlier.

Also Read |Varicose veins in pregnancy: Know the symptoms, causes, and treatment

But turns out, you do not need to rely on over-the-counter medicines to manage the condition, as you have some super Ayurvedic remedies coming to your rescue — straight from the expert. So check out what Dr Rekha had to share:

*Do not stand or sit for long. Take breaks. Standing and walking on your toes may be helpful.

*Elevate the legs when you are sitting. You can raise the posterior part of your bed or cot with wooden blocks/bricks while sleeping. This supports the valves of the veins to push back blood toward the heart without difficulty.

*Use anti-inflammatory oils to massage legs and feet using upward strokes, towards the heart. Apply medium pressure.

*Perform yoga asanas, especially the ones with inversion poses such as sirshasana, merudandasana, padauttanasana, sarvangasana, noukasana etc are beneficial.

Also Read |Workshop on management of varicose veins at Fortis-Mohali

*Do moderate exercise daily. Over-straining can further worsen the condition.

Advertisement

“If the above tips do not help, you may need oral ayurvedic medicines, diet correction, and some routines. Do not wait till it becomes tortuous and bleeding where surgery becomes the only option,” said Dr Rekha.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Day after breathtaking win, Team India made Diwali dinner plans but playe...Premium
Day after breathtaking win, Team India made Diwali dinner plans but playe...
ExplainSpeaking | The economic and political challenges awaiting the new ...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | The economic and political challenges awaiting the new ...
Collegemates turned neighbours, slew of cases and a tiffin box blastPremium
Collegemates turned neighbours, slew of cases and a tiffin box blast
Online betting ads pop up across social media platforms, MeitY could inte...Premium
Online betting ads pop up across social media platforms, MeitY could inte...

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 24-10-2022 at 07:25:04 pm
Next Story

Pune: IAPAR theatre festival to start on Nov 1

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Diwali 2022, Diwali 2022 photographs, Diwali 2022 pictures, Diwali 2022 photo gallery, Diwali 2022 celebrations, Diwali 2022 in India, people celebrating Diwali 2022, indian express news
Diwali 2022: Here’s how India is celebrating the festival of lights
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 24: Latest News
Advertisement