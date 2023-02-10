Expert shares five effective tips to manage hair fall due to PCOS

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a hormone disorder that can present itself with wide-ranging symptoms such as hirsutism, which causes excess facial and body hair, and also hair thinning and hair loss. According to experts, PCOS, which affects 1 in 4 girls, is closely associated with hyperprolactinemia and hypothyroidism. “Both these hormones — prolactin and thyroid — contribute to weight gain and higher incidence of diabetes,” said Dr Ranjana Dhanu, Consultant, Gynaecology & Obstetrics at P. D. Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre, Khar, adding that hypothyroidism and diabetes are, further, associated with frontal balding and hair loss.

Highlighting the same, Nuupur Patil, a nutritionist, took to Instagram and wrote, “Not just your weight, PCOS also affects your hair,” adding that PCOS causes extra androgen production, which also causes the hair on your head to start thinning, especially near the front of your scalp.

She further stated that a balanced diet can improve PCOS symptoms caused by increased testosterone levels, including hair loss. “It is thought that a lot of PCOS symptoms are caused by your body becoming resistant to insulin. But a healthy, balanced diet can help manage insulin resistance,” she added.

Here are five tips to control hair loss associated with PCOS, as mentioned by Patil:

Eat foods rich in iron

Raising iron levels can be accomplished by eating food high in iron or by taking supplements. (Source: Freepik) Raising iron levels can be accomplished by eating food high in iron or by taking supplements. (Source: Freepik)

Patil said, “One of the major contributors to hair loss is iron deficiency, and PCOS patients often have decreased ferritin levels (a blood protein that contains iron). Thus, eating foods rich in iron and taking supplements can help meet the body’s iron requirements.

Iron-rich foods include seafood, beans, dark green leafy veggies such as spinach, dried fruits like raisins and apricots, and iron-fortified cereals. Adding to this, Dr Dhanu said, “A diet rich in vitamins, which includes fruits, proteins, dietary biotin supplements, and most importantly regular exercise, which enhances the blood supply throughout the body and around scalp, can be consistent remedial measures.”

Choosing the right hair care product

“Wax and mineral oils, which can create a film on the scalp and interfere with normal sebum production, should not be present in hair care products,” stated the expert. On the other hand, the hair may benefit from products with hydrolyzed proteins such as keratin, collagen and vitamin B.

Go gluten and dairy free

The nutritionist said, “Dairy and gluten may both be very inflammatory foods that cause hormonal imbalance and hair loss. However, one should see how they feel after stopping these foods for a while.”

Manage stress

High stress levels can increase hair loss. (Source: Freepik) High stress levels can increase hair loss. (Source: Freepik)

Hair loss can happen when cortisol levels are continuously elevated. Patil said, “It can be quite helpful to meditate, get eight hours of sleep, and pay attention to your mental health.” On similar lines, Dr Dhanu said, “Habits such as smoking, alcohol and substance abuse are also major factors that make the hair brittle, causing hair fall, and give cosmetic problems like pigmentation and ageing.”

Rosemary oil

Rosemary oils encourage hair growth as it strengthens blood circulation and has anti-inflammatory properties which reduces hair loss. Carnosic acid present in the plant, heals tissues and nerve damage.

Patil said that it also aids in blocking dihydrotestosterone (DHT). “The day before you take a shower, massage castor and rosemary oils into your scalp,” she added.

