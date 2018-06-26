Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 26, 2018
FIFA World Cup 2018

Tips to keep your hunger pangs in check

A balanced meal can be beneficial for the body if used to it's full potential. Experts suggest tips such a maintaining a routine for meals and sleep to reduce hunger pangs throughout the day.

By: IANS | New Delhi | Published: June 26, 2018 3:04:22 pm
nutrition, health, fitness, balanced diet, essential nutrients, protein, tea, dairy products, calories, Indian Express, Indian Express News Feeling hungry all the time? Experts suggest tips to keep hunger pangs at bay. (Source: File Photo)
Related News

Maintain a routine when it comes to your diet and get proper sleep to keep hunger pangs at bay, say experts. Prashanth Badrinarayan, Chief Scientist at Happy Ratio, says a balanced diet, when realised to its full potential, can do wonders for the body. Some of his tips to curb your hunger pangs are:

* Have a balanced meal with the right amount of fibre and protein. There are two significant nutrients that help you fill up. Lean protein, vegetables, fruits and whole grains with their low-calorie content help reap antioxidants and amino acids, while slowing down digestion.

* Consume a meal with low-glycemic (low GI) value. Food with low GI value is digested and absorbed slowly thus preventing blood glucose levels from spiking up.

* Always aim for a complete meal and ensure that your intake comprises the required amounts of vitamins and minerals. Lay more emphasis on fruits and vegetables, whole grains, beans and legumes, low-fat protein and dairy products.

* Go for a nutritionally dense meal, replete with all essential nutrients. Ensure you are consuming at least 400 calories to sustain yourself for three-four hours.

* Maintain a routine. Eat at the same time everyday. This helps the body to get accustomed to a fixed schedule and work well in tandem.

-*-

Poonam Sharma, a fitness expert, and dietitian associated with Dietliciouz, suggests:

* Sleep for an extra hour if you have to. Tired people tend to eat more food and are prone to binging throughout the day.

* Prefer eating eggs in any form as they tend to make you feel fuller.

* Sometimes people mistake thirst for hunger and end up eating something. So that needs to be analysed.

* Add two to three times of tea in your diet and that is sure to keep your hunger at bay.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement