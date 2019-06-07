With temperatures soaring above 45 degrees, hospitals are receiving a lot of cases related to heatstroke, heat cramps, dehydration. While the patients are across all age groups, most vulnerable are the kids and elderly.

Heat wave can cause adverse effects on human health, says Dr Rajeev Gupta, director, Internal Medicine, Fortis Shalimar Bagh. He shares a few quick tips to beat the heat and maintain an ideal body temperature.

*Avoid staying outdoors for long duration: Any form of direct exposure to sunlight should be avoided. People should not step out in the sun, especially between 12 pm and 3 pm.

*Avoid direct exposure to sunlight: Sunscreen lotion should be applied. Use umbrellas, caps, wet towels while stepping out to avoid tanning and sunburn.

*Maintain food hygiene: Include fluids such as lemon water in your diet, but make sure the drink is cool and not ice-cold as it might lead to sudden temperature fluctuations. One must avoid eating from outside to avoid food poisoning. Food and water-borne diseases are very common during summers. Only bottled/filtered water should be consumed outside home. Children should be made aware of these very important points and encouraged to wash hands regularly.

*Hydrate your body: Drink at least 8-10 glasses of water a day since it doesn’t contain any sugar or unnecessary calories. A lemon and honey drink can also instantly replenish your body’s lost fluids and work as an energiser. Drinking fluids even when not thirsty is helpful to keep the body hydrated. Aerated drinks should be replaced with chaach, fruit smoothies, sweet lassi, and fresh fruit juices.

*Eat light, small, frequent meals: Start the morning with a sweet, juicy fruit. Ripe summer fruits such as peaches, plums, melons, pears and citrus fruits are a good choice. Include salads in your diet – consume leafy lettuce, summer greens, corn on cob and cucumbers to stay cool. These contain significant amount of water and can actually thin the blood, which has a cooling effect. Ensure adequate intake of salt: Consuming the right proportion of salt helps maintain the blood pressure. Avoid caffeine, alcohol or excessive tea as they tend to dehydrate.

*Wear loose, full-sleeved, light-coloured cotton clothes: These protect the body from the sun and aid evaporation of sweat. Wearing a hat or sun glasses is also helpful.

· Avoid vigorous physical activities in hot and humid weather: If you feel weak or dizzy after exposure to the sun, immediately take water or nimbu paani with salt and retire to a shaded place. Lie with your legs elevated for about half an hour to allow your body to recover and prevent fainting attacks.