Simple immunity-boosting tips for the monsoon

The monsoon season brings respite from the summer heat, but it also means the risk for infections, waterborne diseases, skin allergies and other problems like food poisoning, indigestion, colds, flu, viral fever etc. Thus, it becomes extremely important to stay healthy during the rainy season by following a healthy diet. One’s immune system also gets affected during monsoon and extra care is required with mindful eating, physical exercise and hydration.

* Eat seasonal and citrus fruits: Fruits help to restore energy and help build immunity as they are a powerhouse of nutrients, such as vitamin C, and fibre. Apple, guava, banana, pomegranate, plums, papaya, kiwi, amla, orange, mosambi or sweet lime and berries are the best additions to your diet. Vitamin C also helps in iron absorption.

* Avoid salt: It is always better to have a low salt diet during the monsoons as it prevents high BP and water retention. Also, fruits such as watermelon, musk melon, cucumber can lead to water retention.

* Protein-rich diet: Protein is the major macro-nutrient to increase immunity, wound healing and muscle building. Dals, pulses, milk, curd, eggs, chicken, paneer, soya, tofu are the rich sources of protein. It’s preferred to include curd or yoghurt in your diet as it is probiotic and the good bacteria present in curd can help increase the immunity and fight infections.

* Avoid spicy foods: In some cases, spicy food can cause skin allergies such as rashes, itching and dullness. Also, one should avoid street food, junk foods, deep-fried foods. Any pre-cut fruits on street stalls can contain bacteria and weaken the stomach. Avoid tamarind/sour foods to prevent water retention. Spicy foods can cause indigestion too.

* Boil water: It is important to drink 8–10 glasses of water a day to stay hydrated as due to a colder climate, the water intake is considerably reduced. Boiled water prevents diseases such as jaundice, diarrhoea and cholera, which is a water-borne disease. Warm water with honey, ginger and black pepper can be a miracle cure to avoid cold, cough and flu.

