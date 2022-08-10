Feel bloated after breakfast? These tips will help

August 10, 2022 10:00:08 am
Do you ever feel bloated after enjoying a hearty breakfast? If you are nodding at that, you may want to re-look at your breakfast plate and try to understand the various foods you consume in an attempt to ease your metabolism.
“After a wonderful breakfast, you’re ready to relax and move on to the rest of your day. But then it happens: Your pants feel tight, and your stomach feels twice its normal size. On top of that, you may even experience cramps, gas, and belching. These are all possible signs of bloating,” certified dietician and lifestyle coach Jasmeet Kaur wore on Instagram.
The expert further shared some tips to avoid the feeling. Take a look
According to Kaur,
*To allow easy elimination of waste from the body, drink 200ml warm water to cleanse the gastrointestinal tract and gut. Additionally, if you experience constipation or bloating issues, you can add one teaspoon of clarified butter. Squeeze half a lemon to aid digestion and weight loss. (Avoid lemon water if there is burning sensation).
*Have a bowl of raw fruits; one or two at a time. You can have a bowl of stewed fruits (apple) to cure constipation. The rule with fruits is ‘eat it alone or leave it alone’, and give your system a minimum of one hour to digest. The active microbial enzymes in fruits will also enhance your gut flora.
*After an hour, have a bowl of warm, well-cooked breakfast like an oatmeal, porridge, pancakes, idli, dosa etc. Do not have fruits for breakfast. Ensure your breakfast is warm and cooked and has some salt/sweetener in it. You can add pre-soaked seeds to your breakfast (pre-soaking aids digestion and prevents bloating).
*You can have nuts with fruits (since they come from same food group). Ensure to pre-soak all nuts and dry fruits overnight or at least one hour before consuming them.
📣 The above article is for information purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the guidance of your doctor or other qualified health professional for any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition.
