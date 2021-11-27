Do you get tired and puffy eyes? Here are some tips for help

Are you constantly working on a computer and can feel the exhaustion seeping in through your eyes? If yes, it’s time to stop and take a break.

Tired and puffy eyes may be a reason for fatigue, prolonged periods of screen time and sleep deprivation. It may cause a feeling of lethargy and overall discontent. As such, how do you treat tired and puffy eyes? We have a few solutions for you:

Get enough sleep

As per Healthline, ”Logging a good night’s sleep regularly will help you reduce puffy eyes. Adults need around 7 to 9 hours of sleep a night.” Amid constant stress and the perils of working from home during the pandemic, long hours in front of electronic devices are a given. You must make it a point to get a good night’s rest in order to avoid excessive strain on your eyes.

Cut back the caffeine

Caffeine is a known stimulant and is consumed by people for a quick pick-me-up. But, if you are suffering from tired and puffy eyes, it’s best to steer clear of the beverage. Coffee causes less sleep and on some occasions, dehydration, which doesn’t help puffiness around the eyes at all. As per Mayo College, you should, “stop drinking caffeine at least 6 hours before bedtime.”

Reduce screen time

Easier said than done, our screen times have significantly increased since the beginning of the pandemic. Looking at various screens from laptops, phones and tablets, we are exposed to blue light rays from these devices. It is not a cause of concern when used for short periods of time, but may cause strain to the eyes when used without breaks.

Stay hydrated

Puffiness of the face and around the eyes may also be caused by dehydration, according to Healthline. Along with getting enough sleep and proper rest, it is extremely important to keep drinking water regularly.

We hope these tips will help you to take care of your eyes. Let us know what you think!

