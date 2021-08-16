Eight effective tips to reduce flatulence during pregnancy

August 16, 2021 8:50:54 pm
Pregnancy is a new phase for all women; it is blissful but comes with its its share of challenges. A common issue that many mothers-to-be experience is flatulence or problems in passing gas which causes an uncomfortable feeling. If you, too, have been facing such an issue, here’s a quick guide from nutritionist Lovneet Batra to help you.
“Pregnancy is a phase where bodily changes can slow digestion and cause gas. One cannot completely prevent it yet can do few things to minimise the problem and reduce discomfort,” she said in an Instagram post.
Why does it happen?
Since the body produces more progesterone hormone to support the pregnancy, the muscles in the body tend to go in a relaxation mode. This includes the muscles of the intestine which, in turn, slows down the digestion process. This result in gas to build up, and hence, bloating, burping, and flatulence.
What can you do?
According to Batra, following are some simple things that can help reduce discomfort:
Fill up with fibre
Fibre brings water into the intestines, helping soften the stool and allowing it to pass easily. Include 25-30 grams of high fibre foods such as prunes, figs, bananas, vegetables as well as whole grains in your diet to help ease gas concerns.
Stay hydrated
Water and other healthy fluids keep your body hydrated and help prevent constipation.
Add ghee to your meals
Ghee clears the intestinal passage and reduces the risk of constipation and flatulence issues.
Consume cooked food
During pregnancy, the body’s process of breaking down food becomes slower, allowing it more time to absorb nutrients. Cooked food can be chewed well and gets easily digested thereby reducing the chances of flatulence.
Opt for easily digestible foods
Foods such as moong dal and sooji halwa work wonders in pregnancy since the digestive system requires less effort to break down such foods. This causes less gas.
Limit cruciferous vegetables
Cabbage, cauliflower, broccoli, Brussels sprouts and asparagus produce more gas than any other vegetables.
Physical activity is a must
Physical activity and exercise should be a part of your daily routine.
Have small and frequent meals
Go for 5-6 smaller meals a day which makes your body digest it more easily.
“Choose the remedies that work the best in relieving your gas problem. Happy pregnancy!” she mentioned.
