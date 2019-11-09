Simple tips to reduce bloating before periods

Bloating is nasty. Period. It makes you want to snap at everyone, sit in a corner and cry. It is, however, a common symptom and starts a week before your period, along with some breast tenderness. Let’s say it is an accompaniment of premenstrual syndrome (PMS), and even if you do not experience PMS per se, you may still retain water during this time.

Other than bloating, PMS symptoms include mood swings, food cravings, headaches and backaches.

Here are some tips to help you with bloating.

Drink lots of water

Water cures everything, we know it and so do you. It is almost counter-intuitive and that is why it is important to drink water to minimize bloating. This is because if you don’t have enough water in your system, it can cause your body to panic, making it hold on to the water available in the system, as opposed to letting it flow out normally. We suggest you try carrying a water bottle around with you at all times.

Don’t skip your workout

Your periods can make you feel lazy and gloomy. But, we say don’t give up, because working out gets your digestive system going and increases your blood circulation. It also helps reduce the bloating symptoms. A little disclaimer here: extreme workouts that cause inflammation can make the bloating worse, so take it easy a week before your period. Lighter workouts like swimming and yoga are your best bet.

Cut down on salt

High levels of salt in your body also contributes to bloating, because the sodium increases the amount of water a person’s body retains. Minimizing your salt intake a week before your period can help cut down the bloating. Avoid processed food and try cooking meals at home using only fresh ingredients.

Get enough sleep

Sleep is often impacted due to cramps and mood swings. Remember, sleep is important for your body to function properly. It’s during the time when we’re asleep that our body repairs itself, and flushes out toxins. If you don’t give your body the time it needs for this critical maintenance, it could leave you feeling the extra water in your tummy.

Minimize carbs

We know this tip can be disappointing, because no one comforts us like carbs do. But, carbs actually retain water. We suggest you cut down on white bread, white rice, and anything made with flour (at least for the time you’re PMS-ing). Your bloating will likely decrease to a certain extent.