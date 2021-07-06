Effective tips to manage Irritable Bowel Syndrome, as per Ayurveda

Here's what to know about IBS. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Irritable Bowel Syndrome or IBS is a common digestive disorder that affects the large intestine. It has various causes like food habits, stress, or even lifestyle habits. However, the good news is that it can be managed with a few tweaks to one’s diet and nutrition patterns.

Dr Shyam VL, an ayurvedic practitioner, is of the view that “IBS is completely curable through Ayurveda with the right medication and diet”.

Taking to Instagram, he said that IBS is a functional disorder, “which means that there is no apparent damage to the intestinal tract; rather, the nerves and muscles react to stimulation in a dysfunctional way”.

Signs and symptoms

IBS commonly causes cramping, abdominal pain, bloating, gas, diarrhea and constipation. “If you have irritable bowel syndrome, the contractions of intestine may be stronger and last longer which force food through your intestines more quickly, causing gas, bloating and diarrhea. Passing gas or having a bowel movement may relieve the pain. In some cases, food passage slows, and stools become hard and dry,” he mentioned.

*IBS symptoms are worse or more frequent during stressful events, such as a change in your daily routine.

*People with IBS may have abnormal serotonin levels. Serotonin is a chemical messenger that’s normally associated with brain function, but it also plays a role in normal digestive system function.

*It’s also possible that people with IBS don’t have the right balance of bacteria in their intestines.

*Many women find that the signs and symptoms are worse during or around their menstrual cycle.

What causes IBS?

Common culprits that trigger IBS

Caffeinated beverages

Chocolate

Broccoli

Cabbage

Oil foods

Sugar free sweeteners

Cauliflower

Alcohol

Mushroom

Beans

Medications that contain caffeine

What is the best approach?

Gradually increase the amount of fibre in your diet over a period of weeks.

You may feel better eating small, frequent meals, suggested Dr Shyam.

Home remedies as per ayurveda

*Have a teaspoon of ground curry leaves regularly.

*Have pomegranate seeds regularly.

*Include ginger and fenugreek in your cooking.

