scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 06, 2022

Simple tips to increase the daily consumption of water

Water aids in the removal of toxins from the body, promotes healthy renal function, keeps your joints and muscles lubricated, says nutritionist Bhakti Kapoor

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 6, 2022 2:10:45 pm
water, water intake, how to increase water intake, water consumption, how to increase water consumption, tips to drink water daily, daily water intake, indian express newsIf you are busy with work, fill up to 2-3 bottles and keep them near your workstation. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

Water is an essential component, which is directly linked to your health and mood.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Some people are not in the habit of drinking water, and it can only lead to complications such as dehydration and risk of urinary tract infection. In the long run, not drinking enough water every day, regardless of the season, can lead to negative health implications, including joint and muscle problems.

ALSO READ |The best time to drink water is…

As such, it is important to be disciplined about it and train yourself to meet your daily water requirements. If you are forgetful, or find yourself not consuming as much water as you normally should, start doing some things to change the situation.

Nutritionist Bhakti Kapoor took to Instagram to explain that every cell in the body needs water to operate correctly, and that constipation can be avoided when the digestive tract is properly hydrated. “Water also aids in the removal of toxins from the body, promotes healthy renal function, keeps your joints and muscles lubricated, promotes better and younger-looking skin, and aids in the regulation of body temperature,” she wrote.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bhakti Kapoor (@gethealthyhigh)

Kapoor added that as you grow older, the body’s “fluid reserve shrinks”, and “your capacity to store water decreases”. So does your thirst sense. “Chronic conditions such as diabetes and dementia, as well as the usage of certain drugs, exacerbate these issues. Mobility issues in older persons might also impede their capacity to fetch water for themselves.”

ALSO READ |Ayurveda suggests drinking sun-charged water; here’s why

According to the expert, it can be difficult to drink water on a regular basis, especially if one is busy, frequently forgets to drink, or detests the taste of water. These pointers, therefore, may help keep you on track:

water, water intake, how to increase water intake, water consumption, how to increase water consumption, tips to drink water daily, daily water intake, indian express news Train yourself to meet your daily water requirements. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

1. Set a daily goal (as to how much water you will drink) and stick to it.
2. If you are busy with work, fill up to 2-3 bottles and keep them near your workstation.
3. Put a reminder every one hour to hydrate yourself.
4. Remember to sip water throughout the day.
5. If you do not like plain water, you can add some flavour like cucumber, lemon, strawberry, etc.
6. Additionally, eat water-rich foods like cucumber and watermelon.
7. Drink a glass of water before every meal.

What do you think of these tips?

Best of Express Premium
Funding winter sets in for Indian startups, staff out in the cold: Over 1...Premium
Funding winter sets in for Indian startups, staff out in the cold: Over 1...
New worry in J&K: Officers say militancy entering a ‘secretive, dange...Premium
New worry in J&K: Officers say militancy entering a ‘secretive, dange...
Cell therapy cancer centre takes shape in Bengaluru, trials are onPremium
Cell therapy cancer centre takes shape in Bengaluru, trials are on
Explained: Why monsoon is expected to pick up in JulyPremium
Explained: Why monsoon is expected to pick up in July
More Premium Stories >>

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

Express Explained Go beyond the news. Understand the headlines with our Explained stories

📣 The above article is for information purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the guidance of your doctor or other qualified health professional for any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Aihole, where is Aihole, Aihole in Karnartaka, Aihole megaliths, burial site of Aihole, prehistoric burial site Aihole, Express Wanderlust, indian express news
Express Wanderlust: In pictures, the prehistoric burial site of Aihole
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 06: Latest News
Advertisement