Gastrointestinal problems are common during the colder months; here’s how to keep them at bay

When thinking of winter, most of us picturise ourselves snuggling in a blanket and enjoying hot chocolate and cookies. “In winter, people often end up binging on their comfort foods which creates havoc on their digestive system. This is why a majority of people have gastrointestinal distress and gut problems during the colder months,” said Dr Roy Patankar, gastroenterologist and director of Zen Multispecialty Hospital, Chembur, Mumbai.

Dr Patankar added that gut health is essentially the balance of microorganisms in the digestive tract. “Thus, maintaining a proper balance of these microorganisms and managing gut health is key to overall well-being. Hence, it is the need of the hour to take care of the gut when there is a sudden drop in the temperature,” the expert said as he shared some tips to boost gut health in winter.

*Avoid eating cold and raw foods: It will be difficult for the body to break down cold and raw foods as they can cause poor blood circulation. One’s metabolism is also sluggish during winter. So, it is better to give up on eating salads.

*It is imperative to opt for indoor exercise on a daily basis. You can do strength training, yoga, and walks at home.

Eat some healthy snacks when hunger pangs strike (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Eat some healthy snacks when hunger pangs strike (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

*Avoid processed foods to keep your digestive health in check. You will also need to cut down on sugar, processed foods, and alcohol. Junk food will slow down your digestion and lead to bloating. It is better to embrace healthy eating habits. Eat fresh fruits, cooked vegetables, whole grains, pulses, lentils, and seeds.

*When the temperature drops suddenly, fluid intake also tends to decrease. “Drinking enough water will help to get rid of all the toxins in the body. Your intestines make food more difficult to pass, if dehydrated. Try to have enough liquids,” Dr Patankar said.

*Stay stress-free by doing yoga and meditation. “It is a no-brainer that stress negatively impacts the digestive system. Try to de-stress by doing activities that you like. You can choose to paint, listen to music, or learn a new language or skill,” said Dr Patankar.

