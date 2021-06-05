Tips for maintaining eye health amid work from home

Work from home has increased exposure to laptop and mobile phone screens. Here's how you can maintain your eye health, as prescribed by an Opthalmologist. (Photo: Getty)

It’s true that the last few months have been something none of us expected to go through. Suddenly, words like “self-quarantine” and “world pandemic” are commonplace, and even a small cough can throw citizens into a panic. All have been told to remain indoors to prevent direct interaction with anyone by the authorities. “With this presumption in mind, more people than ever before are stuck to their tablets, televisions, and laptops. If not treated, this obsession will have a detrimental impact on your emotional and physical wellbeing, as well as the state of your eyes,” said Dr Anup Rajadhyaksha, ophthalmologist and medical Consultant for ENTOD International.

When you’re cooped up at home, using eye-healthy strategies and techniques, such as taking screen breaks, eating eye-healthy meals, and wearing computer glasses, “can save your eyes from needless pressure,” he continued.

What can you do to maintain eye health amid work from home?

During the lockdown, screen exposure has risen due to binge-watching your favourite web shows and working from home. Long-term use of electronic devices can trigger a variety of eye problems, including dryness, itching, and redness, as well as squinting of eyes, watering, and headache.

Here are few preventative measures you can take to maintain eye health

What you eat determines your health: According to ophthalmologists, eating healthy is the only way to take care of your eye health. They also suggest that you try to obtain nutrition from diet rather than pills via vitamin pills, etc.

What should your plate look like if you want to keep your eyes healthy? “It’s pretty much the same as every other good, nutritious meal. Begin with large spinach or kale salad with colourful veggies on top. The nutrients lutein and zeaxanthin found in green leafy vegetables have been shown to help reduce the incidence of eye diseases,” Dr Rajadhyaksha said.

According to the National Institutes of Medicine, vitamin A, which can be contained in vivid yellow and orange vegetables, including carrots and sweet potatoes, improves eye health. Fruits like bananas, grapes, and mangoes are high in vitamin C and other antioxidants, which tend to prevent eye diseases. Omega 3s are excellent for tear formation, which relieves dry eyes, so salmon or other cold-water fish should be a part of an optimal diet.

Take regular breaks from work and make most of your screen-time: “Close your eyes for a few seconds every 15-20 minutes and take a rest from staring at a screen. Every two hours, massage the muscles surrounding your eyes or wash your face. Avoid rubbing your eyes with your hands. Blink often if your eyes are dry,” he told indianexpress.com.

If you’re going to use screens, make the most of it by practising a new workout routine or mastering a new skill. You can restrict your computer time this way, and you’ll be more concentrated on other stuff.

Buy good-quality glasses that block blue light: Blue light emitted by screens is harmful to our eyes, especially if we expose our eyes to it for a long duration. Computer glasses, also known as blue-light-blocking glasses, have become more common as a means of alleviating the effects of digital eye pressure.

“High-energy visible (HEV) light, which is released by almost every optical screen, is blocked by these special glasses. Blue-light-blocking glasses’ lenses are often tinted a mild shade of yellow, which neutralises blue light and reduces eye strain and possible damage. If that isn’t enough of an excuse to get a pair, blue-blocking lenses are often critical when using your tablets late at night or before bedtime. This is because the blue light released by your laptop late at night will make falling asleep more challenging. Also, working under a neon light or in a dark space is not a good idea. While operating and reading in dim light should not impair vision, it may trigger eye strain,” Dr Rajadhyaksha explained.

Connect with family and pets: Finally, spend time with your family, whether it’s your parents, or siblings or your pet. Spending time with each other would make you feel comfortable and give you a break from your computer and desktop. You can play an indoor game that will keep you occupied.