Tips to protect yourself from eye infections this monsoon

Just like skin problems and allergies, eye infections too are a common occurrence during the rainy season as the air gets filled with bacteria and viruses.

“You may get conjunctivitis (pink eye), which is an inflammation or swelling of the conjunctiva. It can spread from one individual to another owing to the increase in the amount of moisture content in the air. Some red flags include redness of the eye, swelling, discharge, itching, and pain,” said Dr Raaj kumar Jain, ophthalmologist, House of Doctors.

Another bacterial infection which can trouble you during the rainy season is stye. However, instead of neglecting eye infection, it is advisable to seek prompt treatment, he advised.

Below, Dr Jain shares some foolproof tricks to take care of your eyes.

You can also use eye drops suggested by a doctor. (Source: Express Photo by Praveen Khanna) You can also use eye drops suggested by a doctor. (Source: Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

*Don’t forget to wash your hands, and avoid hand-to-eye contact to keep eye infections at bay. Avoid rubbing the eyes with fingers as they contain germs and can lead to an infection.

*Do not share your towels, napkins, or handkerchiefs with anyone.

*Eye make-up is a strict no-no when you have an eye allergy or infection.

*Do not use any chemical products in your eyes that can do more harm than good.

*Blinking can allow you to manage dry eyes. Drink plenty of water, and follow the 20-20-20 rule — that is after every 20 minutes, you need to take a 20-second break to focus your eyes on something placed 20 feet away to relax your eyes, and calm you down.

*Use sunglasses when you venture out of the house. Avoid exposing your eyes to rainwater as it is loaded with germs, and bacteria and can set a stage for infections.

*Do not touch your eyes immediately after touching any contaminated surfaces such as door handles, faucets, furniture, or countertops.

*Use eye drops or lubricants as prescribed by the doctor.

“Using over-the-counter products is not recommended at all. Be careful, and take care of your eyes,” Dr Jain said.

