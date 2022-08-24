These are the rules for drinking water, according to Ayurveda

It needs no retelling that consuming an adequate amount of water is extremely essential for good health. That is because drinking water has numerous benefits — it helps keep the digestive fire healthy, the body hydrated, and also ensures one doesn’t feel giddy.
As such, it is not surprising that Ayurveda, too, suggests drinking water — but it has some rules.
Ayurvedic practitioner Dr Rekha Radhamony took to Instagram to share these rules when it comes to drinking water.
*Drink water while sitting.
*Never gulp down water, always drink it sip-by-sip.
*Drink warm water or water that is at room temperature. Never drink cold water directly from the fridge. “Cold water dampens your digestive fire,” said Dr Radhamony.
*Use clay pots, copper, or steel to store water. Never drink running water. Always drink stored water.
*For enhanced digestion, drink boiled water which is reduced to one-third, or one-fourth or one-half of its volume.
*As soon as you wake up, make it a point to drink warm water.
How much water should you drink?
You don’t need to drink gallons of water, thinking its good for health. “Even water needs to be digested, as per Ayurveda. The quantity of water each person needs is subjective and look for signs – if you are not sweating well, constipated, mouth feeling dry, urine is dark yellow – you are probably consuming less water. Drink more,” shared Dr Radhamony.
When to drink water
Drink water 30 minutes after or before a meal. It is ideal for a vata person who is undernourished to drink water 30 minutes after food, and 30 minutes before food for a overweight kapha person.
She also shared that she prefers warm water at home which is boiled with cumin (jeera) during all seasons except summer “when I drink water with a handful of vetiver roots added to it”.
