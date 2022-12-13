‘Winter weight gain is not a myth’; here’s how you can avoid it

Having unwanted cravings, and often giving in to them is common during winter. As such, it is extremely important to pay attention to your eating habits and ensure you not only eat healthy foods in the right quantities but also keep yourself active throughout the day. Stressing that “winter weight gain is not a myth” and can happen to anyone, Garima Goyal, a registered dietitian, told indianexpress.com that our body works in complex ways and its rhythm gets altered as the climate changes.

“During winter, our body’s metabolism becomes more sluggish leading to reduced physical activity. This makes you lazy and even skip your workout leading to weight gain,” she said, adding that in the winter season, “we tend to eat more for the sake of taste and pleasure rather than acknowledging how much our body needs.”.

According to Goyal, during winter, our internal clock or circadian rhythm changes due to the longer nights-shorter days phenomenon. “This causes a change in the hormone that can affect the body’s metabolism leading to reduced energy expenditure and more weight gain. This is our body’s way of adapting to the changes around it, and it’s important to find ways to maintain the balance,” she noted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simrat Kathuria Diet Xperts (@simratkathuria)

So, what can be done?

Diet expert Simrat Kathuria took to Instagram to share some points that can help avoid winter weight gain that could happen due to “succumbing to unhealthy cravings”.

*Have healthy soups, and low-calorie dishes. Try to include winter vegetables and fruits in your diet. Agreed Goyal and said, “Instead of munching on calorie-dense foods, choose nutrient-dense ones or low-calorie options that will keep you nourished and satiated”.

*Even if you are snacking between your meals, try to include healthy and low-calorie foods in your diet. Goyal further suggested that if choosing a fruit over your fried pakora is a deal breaker for you, “then enjoy your pakora, but eat that mindfully”. “By eating mindfully, you involve all your senses and this will help in regulating your appetite and prevent overindulging,” she told indianexpress.com.

Also Read | Want to lose winter weight? Try this healthy aloe vera juice

*Portion control is a very important thing. Do not fill your plate with multiple food items at a time.

Advertisement

*If you think you are suffering from winter blues, then plan activities that need you to step outside.

*Exercise regularly for at least 30 minutes every day. According to Goyal, “performing some kind of exercise or yoga can work wonders during winters and help maintain your body’s energy expenditure.”

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!