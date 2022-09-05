‘It’s tough to be alive now’: Timothée Chalamet on the impact of social media

Timothée Chalamet took social media by storm with his latest appearance at the Venice Film Festival. Wearing a backless red ensemble by designer Haider Ackermann, the actor turned into an instant fashion icon with netizens going gaga over his style. However, Timothée isn’t exactly a fan of social media and got candid about feeling “intensely judged” due to the pressures of the platforms.

Speaking at the press conference of his film, ‘Bones and All’ at the film festival, he said, “To be young now, and to be young whenever — I can only speak for my generation — is to be intensely judged.” “I can’t imagine what it is to grow up without the onslaught of social media,” he added.

Timothee Chalamet poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘Bones and All’ (Source: AP) Timothee Chalamet poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘Bones and All’ (Source: AP)

Talking about his film which is based in the 1980s before social media dominated our lives, Timothée said: “And it was a relief to play characters who are wrestling with an internal dilemma absent the ability to go on Reddit or Twitter, Instagram or TikTok and figure out where they fit in (sic).”

Calling it a “tough” time to be alive, Timothée thinks that “societal collapse” is in the air. “Or it smells like it — and, without being pretentious, that’s why hopefully movies matter, because that’s the role of the artist… to shine a light on what’s going on.”

Talking about the impact of social media on youngsters today, Dr Shanu Srivastav, Senior Psychologist, Indian Spinal Injuries Centre, said, “Social media has increased their (youngsters’) screen time a lot which is affecting their concentration level and sleeping pattern. Their self-esteem gets affected badly when they see others enjoying their life because, mostly, people post happy events of their lives. Children have become too demanding of their parents.”

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Additionally, social media is also changing the way relationships are perceived. “Youngsters are losing the value of relationships and emotions (emotional relationships) as they are building and breaking up their relationship over social media rather than face to face,” Dr Srivastav added.

Advertisement

He suggested liming the consumption of social media and spending more time interacting with friends and family members face to face. “If parents will start listening to them attentively, their children will feel associated with them,” he added.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!