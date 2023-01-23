Healthy eating: This is what makes til-gul the ultimate winter combination

Be it Makar Sankranti, Lohri, or Ganesh Chaturthi, til (sesame seeds) and gul/gur (jaggery) delicacies are often prepared in abundance. But did you know that this combination is not random, it is, in fact, due to their beneficial properties, especially during winter when people are more susceptible to suffering from cold and cough? That is the time the body needs warming foods that can also help strengthen the immunity. “Enter til and gul,” Chef Chinu Vaze wrote in an Instagram post.

The culinary expert added that both these winter foods are “warming, fire up your agni, help with digestion and boost immunity (which helps in cold-cough season),” continuing that by adding ghee to til and gul one gets the perfect balance of “omega 3, 6 and 9”. The best part about this combination is that the foods you can prepare using them are aplenty — til-gul-ghee laddoos, gajak, papad, gud gatta and so much more.

Chef Chinu further shared that sesame seeds are packed with calcium, and also suitable for vegans and lactose intolerant people. “Just a quarter cup of natural sesame seeds provide more calcium than a whole cup of milk. The oil present in sesame helps in generating body heat that keeps the internal body temperature warm,” she further wrote. Similarly, jaggery is rich in iron and vitamin C and has been used as a traditional remedy for respiratory issues. “Further, it activates the digestive enzymes, which makes our digestion (and constipation) smooth,” she added.

Concurring, Dr Jinal Patel, dietitian, Apollo Spectra Hospital, Mumbai, told indianexpress.com that sesame and jaggery indeed have tremendous health benefits, as she listed some of them:

Health benefits of sesame seeds

Prevent diabetes: Due to their low carbohydrate, high protein, and healthy fat content, sesame seeds help manage blood sugar levels.

Lower blood pressure: Sesame seeds contain magnesium that helps control blood pressure.

Manage cholesterol levels: The seeds are rich in phytosterols that help block cholesterol production. Black sesame seeds are especially high in phytosterols and can be eaten by people who wish to keep their cholesterol levels in check.

Aid digestion: Their high fiber content help ease digestion and help stay healthy.

Health benefits of jaggery

Provides energy: Jaggery provides the body with long-lasting energy. That is because jaggery is unrefined, and ensures that blood sugar levels don’t rise immediately. This also helps prevent fatigue.

Eases menstrual pain: Jaggery aids the release endorphins, the happy hormone that helps to manage symptoms of PMS like mood swings, and irritability. Having jaggery on a regular basis may also help regulate irregular periods.

Prevents anemia: Jaggery is rich in iron and folate and helps to keep anemia at bay.

Boosts metabolism and aids in weight loss: Jaggery is packed with potassium that balances electrolytes in the body and improves metabolism. It also helps manage water retention and maintain an optimum weight.

What makes sesame and jaggery beneficial, especially during winter?

Along with fiber, sesame seeds are dense in nutrients like vitamin E, B6, iron, and copper. As such, having til during winter can help one stay warm and healthy. “Due to their protein content, sesame seeds also rev up metabolism and curb hunger pangs. Which is why, til ke laddu (which also contain jaggery) are commonly eaten during winter. These laddoos are rich in vitamin E, and help prevent the buildup of plaque in the arteries. Since jaggery and sesame are rich in protein, calcium, and zinc, they make the bones strong. Jaggery acts as a blood purifier and won’t raise blood sugar levels,” Dr Patel added.

Precaution

Anything consumed in excess can be dangerous for health. So, having too much jaggery may lead to weight gain, and sesame seeds in large quantities can cause one’s blood sugar levels to drop.

