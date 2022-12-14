Tiger Shroff goes shirtless in the snow; doctor warns prolonged exposure to cold can cause hypothermia

The winter season is synonymous with jackets, sweaters, hoodies and cardigans. It is the season to enjoy hot beverages and sleep cosily in the comfort of your house, under a soft blanket to keep you warm. Leaving the house without throwing in a few layers is unfathomable. But, if you are Tiger Shroff, you would not need any of it.

The actor, in a superhero-esque fashion, stepped out in the frosty outdoors of a snow-covered location — presumably outside the country — wearing nothing except for a white towel and later a pair of track pants and gloves while out jogging.

A rather daring act, even for the fitness enthusiast, who wrote in the caption accompanying the Instagram reel, “-7 degrees can’t keep up with me.”

All the bragging aside, Tiger, who often posts shirtless photographs on his account, especially while shooting or when working out in the gym, could potentially be at risk of developing hypothermia.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff)

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) explains that hypothermia is caused by “prolonged exposures to very cold temperatures”, adding that when exposed to cold temperatures, the body “begins to lose heat faster than it is produced”. “Lengthy exposures will eventually use up your body’s stored energy, which leads to lower body temperature.”

ALSO READ | Winter foods you mustn’t eat to control your cholesterol levels

The public health agency warns that when the body temperature is too low, it can affect the brain, making the victim “unable to think clearly or move well”. Hypothermia, it states, is dangerous, because a person “may not know that it is happening and won’t be able to do anything about it”.

Dr Bikky Chaurasia, consultant internal medicine at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai, further explained to indianexpress.com that hypothermia is when your core body temperature is below 35-degree Celsius. “Hypothermia is caused in a person with repetitive prolonged exposure to an ambient cold environment,” the doctor stated, adding that the symptoms are “non-specific and vary depending on the patient’s underlying health conditions such as cold limbs, shivering, poor judgment, confusion, uneasiness, low blood pressure, and bluish discolouration of fingers“.

ALSO READ | Physical fitness: 10 winter workouts that you must definitely do to stay active and warm

According to the doctor, ‘re-warming’ is the initial treatment for hypothermia, which is done by removing and replacing wet clothes with dry ones. “We can also apply external heat to the patient’s skin through warm bedding, heated blankets, heat packs, and taking a hot shower bath.”

Advertisement

The expert concluded by saying that one needs to “keep warm, keep dry and keep moving to prevent cold-induced injury”, and that any person with hypothermia and “severe symptoms and complications not responding to the above treatment, should approach a hospital immediately”.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!