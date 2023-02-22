Understanding the ‘bidirectional link’ between thyroid disorders and increased blood sugar levels

Hypothyroidism is a common condition that occurs when the thyroid gland doesn’t produce enough thyroid hormones. But, can it also affect your blood sugar levels, putting you at risk for diabetes? Yes, turns out, there is a link between the two conditions as the thyroid gland secretes hormones that regulate a person’s metabolism, and an imbalance in these hormones can affect a person’s blood sugar levels in many ways.

Agreeing that there’s a “bidirectional link” between diabetes and thyroid, Dr Dilip Gude, Senior Consultant Physician, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad, said, “Both hypo or hyperthyroid have been known to increase blood sugar levels in types 1 and 2 diabetics. Hypothyroidism and its weight gain-inducing effect may predispose a person to type 2 diabetes.”

Highlighting this link, Medical News Today states, “Excess thyroid hormone increases lipolysis and secretion of both insulin and glucagon, and the sum of these effects deteriorates glucose metabolism, which can cause glucose intolerance and diabetes.” Additionally, research suggests that insulin resistance may occur due to hyperthyroidism because of an increase in fatty free acids in the bloodstream.

According to a study, published in the National Library of Medicine, the role of hyperthyroidism in diabetes was investigated in 1927 by Coller and Huggins, proving the association between hyperthyroidism and the worsening of diabetes. Explaining the same, Dr Manish Maheshwari, Consultant Internal Medicine at Narayana Multispeciality Hospital, Ahmedabad, Gujarat said, “In diabetic patients, if medicines are unable to reduce the blood sugar level, then doctors advise them to get thyroid tests done.”

In addition to thyroid disorders, type 2 diabetes is the result of a combination of genetics and lifestyle factors

“When a diabetic patient is a victim of hyperthyroidism, then the risk of eye and kidney-related diseases also increases. Due to an increase in thyroid problems in a diabetic patient, the possibility of type-2 diabetes also increases, due to which the condition of the patient can become serious. Apart from this, the glucose level also becomes high in these patients,” Dr Maheshwari said, adding that patients with type 1 diabetes should continue to undergo tests related to thyroid every two years.

To prevent the same, the expert suggested staying away from sugar and caffeine. “Apart from this, it is also necessary to eat a balanced diet so that your body gets the necessary nutrients. Patients should take special care of their medicines and diet. At the same time, it is also important to control your weight to stay away from thyroid disease.”

Conversely, those with diabetes are at a higher risk of developing thyroid-related disorders. “Type 1 diabetes has an autoimmune phenomenon as its causative link which may also trigger thyroid disease. Most patients with type 1 diabetes may eventually develop Hashimoto’s thyroiditis causing hypothyroidism. Also, 10 per cent of type 1 diabetics develop grave hyperthyroidism,” Dr Gude said.

Why does it happen? Dr Gude explained that increased insulin resistance, rising body fat, and constant fluctuations of blood sugar levels can demand more thyroxine production and if demand is not met, hypothyroidism may ensue.

In addition to thyroid disorders, type 2 diabetes is the result of a combination of genetics and lifestyle factors, Dr Maheshwari highlighted. “Being obese or overweight also increases the risk. Having extra weight, especially in the abdomen, makes the cells more resistant to insulin’s effects on blood sugar. This condition can run in families. Family members share genes that make them more susceptible to getting type 2 diabetes and being overweight,” he said.

