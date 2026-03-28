Three warning signs of osteoporosis men frequently ignore

One in five men who reach the age of 50 experience osteoporotic fractures (Image: Freepik)

Bone loss doesn’t happen overnight, but the problem is, it rarely announces itself clearly. In men, especially, the early signs are subtle, easy to dismiss, and often ignored until a fracture forces attention.

While osteoporosis is often seen as a woman’s condition, Dr J V Srinivas, Lead Senior Consultant – Orthopaedics & Joint Replacement, Aster RV Hospital, notes that men are just as vulnerable. In fact, osteoporotic fractures affect one in five men over the age of 50; yet many cases go undiagnosed because men are less likely to undergo routine bone density testing.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.