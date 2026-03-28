Three warning signs of osteoporosis men frequently ignore

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Bone loss doesn’t happen overnight, but the problem is, it rarely announces itself clearly. In men, especially, the early signs are subtle, easy to dismiss, and often ignored until a fracture forces attention.
While osteoporosis is often seen as a woman’s condition, Dr J V Srinivas, Lead Senior Consultant – Orthopaedics & Joint Replacement, Aster RV Hospital, notes that men are just as vulnerable. In fact, osteoporotic fractures affect one in five men over the age of 50; yet many cases go undiagnosed because men are less likely to undergo routine bone density testing.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
One of the earliest signs is a gradual loss of height. “The body experiences height loss through its gradual progression, which indicates that compression fractures affect the spine when people experience decreased bone strength,” Dr Srinivas explains. However, many men attribute this to normal ageing rather than underlying bone loss.
Persistent back pain is another red flag. “Persistent or unexplained back pain may result from tiny fractures in the vertebrae,” he says, adding that it is often mistaken for muscle strain, poor posture, or routine wear and tear.
A slightly hunched or forward-bent posture (kyphosis) can also signal weakening bones. Dr Srinivas notes that men may overlook this as a natural change with age, allowing the condition to progress unnoticed.
One of the most telling warning signs is fractures from minor incidents. “The occurrence of bone fractures through small accidents functions as a critical warning sign,” he says. Healthy bones usually withstand minor trauma, so such fractures should not be ignored.
Dr Srinivas also highlights a more subtle but important change. “People who experience discomfort that leads them to avoid physical activity display decreased physical strength and balance, and they have a higher chance of bone fractures.” This gradual decline in strength and mobility often goes unnoticed but significantly increases fracture risk over time.
What makes osteoporosis particularly dangerous is that it is largely silent. There are often no obvious symptoms until a fracture occurs, by which time bone loss may already be advanced.
He adds that several factors can quietly increase risk, including ageing, low testosterone levels, smoking, alcohol use, long-term steroid treatment, and chronic conditions like diabetes or kidney disease. Despite this, many men delay seeking help due to the common misconception that osteoporosis primarily affects women.
Early recognition is key. As Dr Srinivas emphasises, identifying these subtle changes and not dismissing them as “just ageing” can make a significant difference. Screening tools like bone density scans can help detect the condition early—before it leads to serious fractures and complications.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.