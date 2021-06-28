Three summertime things you can do to stay energised and refreshed

Summer is one season when people tend to feel a little lazier than usual. While it is all right to relax every few days, one must also learn to stay energised.

And contrary to what you may feel, keeping active in summers is easier than you thought. If you are looking for ways to get more work done while also braving the sweltering weather, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal shares on Instagram three basic tips to stay refreshed this season.

1. Stay hydrated: Keep a tab on your hydration level. Keeping your body well-hydrated is the best way to stay energetic, says Agarwal. “Water flushes toxins out from the body while enhancing your energy levels.”

2. Move your body: Change your sedentary lifestyle and add some physical activities to it. It is the best way to stay active during the day, the nutritionist says.

3. Incorporate seasonal and fresh produce: It is a known fact that you are the sum total of the food you eat, and it directly affects your health and mood. Agarwal says you must add watery fruits and vegetables to your diet, like melons, grapefruits.

