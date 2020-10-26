Three common health problems during the festive season and how to avoid them

Festivities are all about fun and frolic but while indulging in special treats and merrymaking, we tend to compromise on our health by skipping meals, eating junk foods or following an unhealthy lifestyle.
So with Navratri and Durga Puja 2020 just getting over, during which a lot of us indulged in fried foods and sweet dishes, and Diwali and Bhai Dooj all set to knock on our doors, celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar highlighted the three common health issues that many experience during the festive season — acidity, headache, and bloating.
What causes these problems? “Overeating, drinking alcohol and overcompensating by detox or exercise” are some of the common causes, Diwekar mentioned in an Instagram post.
If you are also suffering from these problems or want to avoid them, here are some tips to keep in mind, as suggested by the nutritionist.
Overeating
* Keep yourself hydrated by drinking enough water throughout the day
* Sit down and eat at one place
* Pick any three food items for the main course
* Pick one dessert that is freshly made
Alcohol consumption
* Any kind of alcohol is equally harmful so it is best to avoid
* If you must drink, do it only after eating
* Have a glass of water in between two drinks
Overcompensating the next day
* Do not under-eat, fast, or over-exercise if you are feeling guilty
* Follow your normal routine the next day
* Start your day with a glass of water and banana (in case of headache) or gulkand (for acidity or bloating)
* Exercise for about 30 mins but of a lower intensity
Follow these rules and enjoy and happy and healthy festive season.
