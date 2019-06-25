Three AES cases reported from Bengal districts

Three children from Howrah, Hooghly and Burdwan have been diagnosed with acute encephalitis syndrome (AES) in West Bengal. These are the first cases of AES in the state this year.

The three children, all aged below 15, were admitted to Kolkata’s Institute of Child Health (ICH), three weeks ago.

One of the children, who hails from Howrah, has been put on ventilator, while the one hailing from Hooghly was discharged on Monday.

“The boy from Hooghly was discharged today (Monday). The other boy is also recovering. The boy from Howrah is a bit serious. He is not responding to treatment,” said Dr Prabhas Prasun Giri, the paediatrician ICU-in-charge at ICH.

“We are yet to identify the cause of the disease in these three patients. ,” said Dr Apurba Ghose, director of ICH. Dr Ghosh rubbished that consumption of raw litchis leads to AES. They warned that the summer-monsoon season can see more cases cropping up.