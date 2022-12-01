Make sure to do this stretch — as fast or as slow as you want to — for your shoulders, neck, upper back

Despite a good night’s sleep, many people experience stiffness in their muscles and joints on waking up. This is exactly why experts suggest some stretching before starting the day, and also before kickstarting your workouts. And one such exercise that can prove to be immensely beneficial is the “thread-the-needle” stretch.

Talking about it, Swati, a yoga trainer, took to Instagram to explain that the stretch makes for a great “part of your warmup, or cool-down for an upper body workout.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swati | Yoga Enthusiast🧘‍♀️ (@yogachal)

She added that the stretch, which can be static or dynamic, can be performed as fast or as slow as one wants to. “Use the thread-the-needle stretch as part of your warmup or cool-down for an upper body workout. Or, simply add this stretch to your morning or nightly routine for some mobility work that’ll leave you feeling refreshed,” she wrote in the caption.

She also listed down benefits of the stretch

*Relieves neck pain and tension

*Mobilises your upper back

*Stretches the sides and backs of your shoulders, helping to ease posture-related pain.

Also Read | Effective expert tips to improve your posture

Agreed Varun Rattan, Co-founder of The Body Science Academy, Noida, and mentioned that the stretch is a must for people with posture-related discomfort or stiffness in their upper body because they are hunched over their computer or phone all day.

“Insufficient thoracic mobility may increase the risk of low back pain because the lumbar spine would compensate for the lack of rotation in the thoracic spine. Thread-the-needle stretch can help improve range of motion in the thoracic spine. It is easy to perform and does not require any equipment. Those who play rotational sports such as golf and tennis need adequate thoracic mobility and this stretch may help improve their performance,” he told indianexpress.com.

How to perform it?

*Come on all your fours with the hands under your shoulders and your knees under your hips.

*Extend your right arm toward the ceiling, open up the chest, and direct your gaze toward your raised hand. Now, begin to move your right arm under your chest toward the mat. Ensure the torso naturally shifts to face downward.

*Slide your right arm onto the mat, allowing your right shoulder to rest on the mat.

*Extend your left arm overhead such that the fingertips touch the mat, and rest the right side of your head on the mat.

*Continue shifting your right fingertips to the left until you feel a stretch. Hold the pose.

*Repeat on the other side.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!