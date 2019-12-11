Thought about eating the orange peel? Here’s what you should know

Just like the fruit, the peel can benefit your health, too. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Just like the fruit, the peel can benefit your health, too. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Orange is a popular fruit worldwide and a winter favourite. The pulpy citrus fruit is celebrated for its many health benefits. Its peel, however, is discarded. But, what if there are some healthy elements in there, waiting to be tapped? If you have been curious lately, wondering if you should consume the peel, here is everything you need to know first. Read on.

What makes up the peel?

Orange is rich in vitamins, and it is believed that its peel, too, may contain several nutrients like vitamin C, fiber and plant compounds like polyphenols. This can work well for the health of the heart and the digestive system. It is believed that polyphenols can prevent and/or manage diseases and chronic health conditions like obesity, Alzheimer’s disease and type 2 diabetes. Additionally, the peel is also said to contain a lot of vitamin B6, calcium, provitamin A and folate.

How can it be consumed?

Keep in mind that the peel is not often consumed, so allow your body the time to get used to this new thing. You can bite into the peel, but take in small chunks at a time, so as to prevent stomach issues. Alternatively, you can use a knife or a peeler to carefully cut thin strips so they can be added to a salad or a smoothie. You can also add small bits of the peel to yogurt, muffins and cakes. But, remember to wash the fruit first.

The downside

There are a few things you need to keep in mind before consumption. The peel, being the outer covering, may contain some pesticide residue. As mentioned earlier, you must thoroughly clean the fruit by washing it. Also, given its complicated texture and high-fiber content, the peel may be difficult to swallow and hard to digest. If you are not careful, you may end with a stomach discomfort. Use your discretion. People who have consumed it, say it has an unpleasant taste. This can be repulsive for some. You must also consult with your doctor/dietician before making it a regular part of your diet.

