This winter, stay safe with these easy everyday COVID-friendly protocols

Everybody talks about the ‘new normal’, and how it has changed the way we function. It has been close to a year now, since the pandemic has become our reality. And in this reality, it becomes imperative to remind yourself time and again that the pandemic is still on, and we need to stay as vigilant as ever. As such, Dr Sanjay Shah, general physician, Fortis Hospital Mulund, reminds us of some safety protocols we need to keep in mind while visiting offices, places of high footfall and transit options.

While working from the office:

* Make sure only a certain number of employees are called, and proper social distancing is maintained while in office.

* Create several sanitization stations around the office at conveniently-accessible locations.

* Wipe and clean surfaces like doorknobs, handles, railings, armrests, tables, light controls, telephones, keyboards, elevator buttons, toilet surfaces, etc., every few hours.

* Make sure everyone wears a mask throughout while in office, and daily checks are conducted before entering the office premises with non-contact infra-red thermometers.

* Prepare a separate room for isolating employees if they were to feel sick, and restrict entry for employees coming from containment zones or the hospital.

* Make use of virtual tools to hold meetings rather than meeting people physically; try to work from home as much as possible and only visit the office if absolutely required.

While commuting:

* Wear a face mask and face shield at all times while commuting in public transport; this while maintaining manageable distance from others.

* Use the sanitizer every time you touch any surfaces like the steering wheel, handlebars, door handles, gear shift lever, buttons/touch screens, wiper/turn signal stalks, doors, armrests, grab handles and seat adjusters.

* While travelling by a radio cab, do so with the windows rolled down, let fresh air circulate in the vehicle.

* Try and travel during non-peak hours.

* Make online payment or use travel cards, instead of exchanging cash.

While visiting a hospital:

* Make sure to visit the hospital alone, or with not more than one person to accompany you.

* Always maintain distance from other people while in the hospital, make sure to wear a mask at all times, and keep a sanitizer handy.

* Get a thermal check done before entering the consulting area, inform your doctor about all the symptoms, your travel history, medication details, etc.

* Avoid touching or leaning against surfaces.

* Children shouldn’t visit the hospital unless absolutely necessary.

* Once done, keep the medical files and medicines isolated for at least 48 hours; sanitize all items before use.

