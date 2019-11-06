This winter, stay healthy with the goodness of strawberries

Winters have come knocking. The plunging temperature and pollution have made it increasingly difficult to keep healthy. And this is why it has become all the more important to consume wholesome meals. Seasonal fruits and vegetables rich in nutrients, and homemade meals, should become a staple, if you want to flush out toxins from your body.

And so, keeping with the season, here is a fruit that not only promises to keep you healthy, but also intends to make your taste buds happy — strawberry.

Strawberry harvesting is a popular winter activity, and there is a good reason for it. People cannot wait to bite into this fruit, given its taste and the fact that it has the power to ward off many winter ailments.

The benefits

Strawberries are an excellent source of vitamin C and manganese. They also contain a good amount of potassium. Rich in antioxidants and various plant compounds, they help keep the blood sugar in control.

Strawberries mainly consist of water (91 per cent), followed by carbohydrates (7.7 per cent). Low on carbs, they don’t usually lead to spikes in blood sugar levels, and are considered safe for diabetics. But, it is always advisable to check with your doctor first.

The fruit contains dietary fibres, which are good for the gut bacteria. As such, consumption of strawberries improves the digestive health, and helps with weight loss.

Vitamins and minerals are found in abundance in strawberries. Vitamin C, an antioxidant, improves the skin and gives the body its immunity push. Strawberries also reduce inflammation and improve the blood lipid profile.

A number of studies conducted in the past have shown that berries help prevent several types of cancer. While experts have not arrived at a solid conclusion, it doesn’t hurt to consume berries aplenty.

Consuming strawberries

Just like any other fruit, strawberries must also be washed first, before they are eaten. They can be consumed raw and fresh, or be made into jams, jellies and desserts.