This winter, roll these ginger and jaggery bites to keep cold and cough at bay

While the winter season brings respite from hot and humid weather, it brings along regular bouts of cold and cough. As such, it is suggested to include certain foods and concoctions that relieve the symptoms of these seasonal illnesses. If you are looking for such home remedies, chef Meghna Kamdar has got you covered. She shared a simple recipe that can be prepared with the ingredients easily available in your kitchen.

“Home remedy for the winter season; especially for chronic cough and cold. It will help keep your body warm and will offer many other benefits of ginger, ghee, jaggery, sesame seeds, turmeric, and black pepper,” she said in her Instagram post, sharing the recipe for ginger and jaggery bites.

Recipe for ginger and jaggery bites:

*Take 100 gm ginger and char it over the flames.

*Remove charred skin, shred and chop finely.

*In a pan, add 1 tsp ghee followed by 200 gm Jaggery.

*If you want, you can sprinkle some water.

*Next, add salt, turmeric and 1/2 tsp crushed black pepper powder, and the ginger.

*Once everything is mixed nicely and you are able to roll the mixture into a small ball, it’s time to take the mixture off the heat.

*Apply some ghee on the hand and quickly shape them before the mixture gets cold.

*Roll the balls in roasted sesame seeds and store them in an air-tight container.

Meghna advised to not chew the candy and let it melt by itself to get the maximum benefits. Also, as it would gently melt in the mouth, it would soothe the throat as well. “Do not store the candies in the fridge and have one candy every day,” she added.

The role of ginger can’t be overlooked when it comes to relieving cold symptoms. Ginger is a diaphoretic, which means it helps you feel warm from within. “It helps fight cold, cough, and flu, and its medicinal properties may reduce inflammation and soothe a sore throat. It is also antibacterial and may help protect against cold viruses,” noted Lovneet Batra, in one of her previous Instagram posts.

