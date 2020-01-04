This winter, keep your hands and feet warm; here’s how

Freezing hands and feet can cause much pain and annoyance. But, you can keep yourself warm by doing a few basic things. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Freezing hands and feet can cause much pain and annoyance. But, you can keep yourself warm by doing a few basic things. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

It is a fact that in winters, the hands and feet get colder than the rest of the body. This causes immense discomfort and irritation. But, have you ever wondered why this happens? The exact science behind this is that when the weather is cold, the body prioritises other internal organs — like you heart, for instance — over your hands and feet. But, there are ways to keep these parts warm. Read on.

Wear socks to bed

Wear socks all day — except when you use the bathroom, of course — and wear them to bed, too. If you are not in the habit of sleeping with your socks on, start doing it already. When the temperature is plummeting, it is advisable to wear the warmest, most comfortable of woollen socks. This will keep your feet from freezing, and you will also sleep well.

Wear the right kind of gloves

You need your hands to stay warm so you can do your daily chores. Wear gloves, the kind that lets you use your fingertips, while simultaneously keeping you warm. Do not opt for the bulky ones that seldom allow flexibility.

Hot beverages to the rescue

Throughout the day, you can sip on hot drinks and beverages that will help distribute heat in the body. Also, is there anything more welcoming than the warmth of a steaming hot cuppa?

Exercise

You need to break a sweat to stay warm. When the weather is annoyingly chilly outside, it calls for some warming up. Indulge in some indoor or outdoor activities to get the blood flowing in the body. When this happens, the temperature rises automatically.

Eat healthy

Consume foods that are good for the health of the heart. When the heart is healthy, the blood circulation in the body is proper. Pumping of blood ensures the body is warm. As such, you should include lots of fruits, vegetables, olive oil, fatty fish and nuts in your diet — specifically bananas and dark chocolates — experts recommend.

