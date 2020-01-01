This new year, make resolutions for the brain

How you chose to live out the year will decide the health and well-being of your brain. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) How you chose to live out the year will decide the health and well-being of your brain. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

The brain is the strangest, but the most important of organs that needs constant care and attention. It is the brain that drives the body and, therefore, needs to be in the pink of health, always. As you sit down to write some resolutions, accommodate some for the brain.

Get physically active

There is enough science-backed evidence out there to show that exercising helps promote mental health, and slow down cognitive decline. Aerobics, in particular, has been associated with better brain function in adults, who are at risk of — or are diagnosed with — Alzheimer’s disease, says a 2018 study published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society (JAGS). As such, get yourself enrolled in an aerobics exercise class. This will keep you in good physical shape, too.

But, if you think aerobics is too daunting a task, worry not. You just have to get moving. Set aside a few minutes every day for walking instead. Experts say that physical exercise can unlock many areas of the brain.

ALSO READ | Here’s how brain balances pleasure, pain experiences

Find a new hobby

Instead of doing the same thing every day, break the monotony and challenge the brain into doing something new. Take up a new hobby that excites you; it can represent novelty and variety in your life. Also, a new activity keeps the brain more engaged, as opposed to repetitive tasks that are done mindlessly and mechanically.

Meditate

Pay attention to the brain. This New Year, meditate as often as you can. Mindfulness, or living in the moment, betters the psychological health of the brain. It also improves attention and focus, making us regulate our stress levels. In fact, according to a study published in the journal Frontiers in Psychology, those who mediate, have less decline of grey matter.

Not sleeping well at night may leave you tired, your brain less focused and in poor health. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Not sleeping well at night may leave you tired, your brain less focused and in poor health. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Eat healthy

This may have made it to your resolution list, but when you decide to eat healthy, include brain-boosting foods. What you eat plays a huge role in how smart you appear. The brain uses the body’s energy, so it needs fuel that is of quality. Include fruits, vegetables, beans, nuts, healthy oils and seafood in your diet.

Stay away from sugar

Cut down on processed sugar and red meat this year. Experts say that these foods cause a spike in cholesterol levels, which is bad for the brain, leading to faster cognitive decline.

ALSO READ | How to cure a hangover post New Year’s Eve

Sleep better

Getting more sleep should be of utmost significance. It must definitely feature on your resolution list, given that sleeping keeps the brain sharp, attentive and rejuvenated. When you do not clock in adequate hours, your mental and physical health are affected, causing you stress, lethargy and anxiety.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd