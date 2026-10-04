This is what happens to heart health when you stop GLP-1 medicines

What happens to the heart when you stop taking GLP-1 medicines (Photo: Magnific)

GLP-1 medicines are increasingly used to manage type 2 diabetes and obesity, with some drugs in this class also shown to reduce cardiovascular risk in certain groups. But what happens to the heart when a person stops taking them?

According to Dr Parin Sangoi, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, stopping a GLP-1 medicine does not mean a person will immediately have a heart attack.

“The immediate effects of GLP-1 medicines on blood sugar, appetite, body weight and several cardiovascular risk factors disappear gradually when the medication is stopped,” said Dr Sangoi.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.