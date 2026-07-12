This is what happens if you have overnight soaked oats for breakfast for 1 month

Overnight oats have quietly become one of the most popular “healthy breakfasts” online—easy to prep, filling, and endlessly customisable. But what actually happens if you eat them every morning for a month?

According to Dr Shubham Vatsya, Director and Head of Department, Gastro Sciences at ISIC Multispeciality Hospital, the answer is mostly positive—provided you’re making them the right way.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

What changes can you notice after a month?

“Eating overnight oats daily for a month can be a healthy habit if they are part of a balanced diet,” Dr Vatsya tells indianexpress.com.