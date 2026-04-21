This is what happens if a non-diabetic person takes Metformin daily

Metformin is one of the most widely prescribed medications for managing Type 2 Diabetes. In recent years, however, it has also gained attention beyond diabetes for potential benefits, such as weight loss and even longevity. But is it safe for people without diabetes to take it regularly? According to Dr Vijay Negalur, HOD – Diabetology, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, the answer is not so straightforward.

“Even for someone without diabetes, daily use isn’t routinely recommended,” says Dr Negalur. While Metformin is generally considered safe when prescribed appropriately, it is designed for specific medical conditions. “Taking it without a clear need can disrupt normal glucose balance and may not offer meaningful benefits,” he adds.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Potential side effects

Even though Metformin is widely used, it is not without side effects, particularly when taken long-term without necessity. “Common side effects include nausea, loose motions, stomach discomfort, and loss of appetite,” explains Dr Negalur. Over time, he warns, the drug may also lead to vitamin deficiencies. “It can cause vitamin B12 deficiency, which may present as fatigue or nerve-related symptoms like tingling.”

In rare but serious cases, complications can escalate. “A condition called lactic acidosis can occur, especially if there are underlying kidney or liver issues,” he notes, highlighting why unsupervised use can be risky.

Is Metformin healthy for diabetics (Photo: Quora.com) Is Metformin healthy for diabetics (Photo: Quora.com)

What about weight loss and longevity claims?

The growing popularity of Metformin is partly driven by claims that it can aid weight loss or even slow ageing. While there may be some truth to these observations, experts urge caution, says Dr Negalur.

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“Some people may notice mild weight loss because it can reduce appetite and improve insulin sensitivity,” says Dr Negalur. However, he is quick to clarify that the evidence is still evolving. “It’s not a shortcut for weight loss or long-term wellness.”

Who should avoid it completely?

“People with kidney or liver problems, heavy alcohol use, or certain heart conditions should not take it casually,” Dr Negalur cautions. He also adds that “pregnant women and those on multiple medications should avoid self-use.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.