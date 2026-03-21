This is how your body responds to a 48-hour water-only fast

What happens when you go on water fasting? (Photo: AI)

Fasting for extended periods has gained popularity for weight loss and metabolic health. But what actually happens inside the body when someone stops eating for two days and survives only on water?

According to Dr Vijay Negalur, HOD – Diabetology at KIMS Hospitals, Thane, the body undergoes several metabolic changes as it tries to maintain energy levels without food. “When a person consumes only water for about 48 hours, the body begins to shift the way it produces energy,” explains Dr Negalur.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.*